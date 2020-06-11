Incoming committee chairs reflect new direction for Jacksonville City Council

Incoming Jacksonville City Council President Tommy Hazouri finalized his committee selections, establishing hierarchies for a momentous year.

The supermajority GOP City Council chose Hazouri, a Democrat, for the role weeks ago, and the former Jacksonville Mayor has set up the major committees to be significant proving grounds for legislation.

The two most quotable Democrats on the Council, Brenda Priestly-Jackson and Garrett Dennis, serve as chair and vice-chair respectively.

Each will represent challenges to paradigms. Priestly-Jackson is the clearest voice in recent memory on issues related to long-standing structural inequities in the city, while Dennis has represented key resistance to Mayor Lenny Curry over the last few years.

Filling out the panel: Randy DeFoor, a Republican who broke with the Mayor’s political machine; Matt Carlucci, who will also chair Finance; incoming President-designate Sam Newby; Democrat Ju’Coby Pittman; and Republican Michael Boylan.

As Finance Chair, Carlucci has vowed to work toward redressing resource inequities through the city. With DeFoor as Vice Chair, expect the budget hearings in August to crackle with quotable lines.

Priestly-Jackson also got a spot on the prize committee, with Democrat Joyce Morgan, Republican LeAnna Cumber, and outgoing President Scott Wilson empaneled.

With considerable overlap between the two marquee committees, it is worth noting that a number of Council members will be out of the limelight this year.

Republican Danny Becton, who ran a last-minute campaign to steal the Presidency from Hazouri, will have free time in committee weeks, relegated solely to the Neighborhoods committee, chaired by Randy White and co-chaired by Pittman.

Republican Al Ferraro, who gave a nominating speech for Becton, likewise is frozen out again from the big committees, though he will be on Transportation Energy Utilities as well as Land Use and Zoning.

Republican Rory Diamond, who also spoke against Hazouri, likewise got placed on Neighborhoods and LUZ.

Former Council President Aaron Bowman and his former assistant turned Councilman, Terrance Freeman, likewise will not be on the marquee committees this year. Each will be on Neighborhoods and LUZ.