Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Police: 7 arrested for vandalizing Christopher Columbus statue in Miami

Headlines Influence

Bill to increase penalties for passing stopped school buses reaches Gov. DeSantis's desk

America in Crisis Headlines

Rick Scott trolls AOC over call to 'defund the police'

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Mike Giallombardo holds cash edge over Bryan Blackwell following May flurry in fundraising

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 6.11.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Jenna Persons outspending the field in HD 78
A statue of Christopher Columbus is shown vandalized at Bayfront Park in Miami, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Miami police say that several people were arrested for vandalizing the statue of Columbus and Juan Ponce de León during a protest Wednesday. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month while in police custody in Minneapolis. Image via AP.

Headlines

Police: 7 arrested for vandalizing Christopher Columbus statue in Miami

A statue of Juan Ponce de León was also vandalized.

on

Seven people have been arrested for vandalizing statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León in Miami, and one man was charged with smashing a patrol car with his skateboard and trying to incite a riot, the city’s police said.

The arrests happened Wednesday after a chaotic scene ensued in the city where about five dozen protesters had a confrontation with police, and a day after a figure of Columbus was torn down in Richmond, Virginia, and another was found beheaded in Boston, Massachusetts.

In Miami, demonstrators spray painted statues of Columbus and Ponce de León, a Spanish explorer who landed in Florida, in Bayfront Park with the letters “George Floyd,” “BLM,” and a hammer and sickle, news outlets reported. Miami police said one man encouraged other protesters to attack a patrol car and he smashed the vehicle’s windshield with his skateboard, shattering glass on officers inside.

There is “zero tolerance for those who hide behind the peaceful protesters to incite riots, damage property, and hurt members of the public or our officers,” police added in a news release announcing the arrests.

Some protesters had been blocking police cars before the confrontation, news outlets reported. A video of the altercation from the Miami Herald shows several officers getting out of their car and tackling one protester to the ground while other officers push the crowd from the scene.

“We’ve been peaceful all week long and you just broke that peace,” Richard Dombroff, a demonstrator, told officers after the confrontation. Dombroff was given an award from county leaders for stopping people from damaging a convenience store during a protest in late May, WFOR-TV reported. Louis Hernandez, another demonstrator, said police had “came out and started brutally slamming protesters,” before the chaos ensued.

The Wednesday rally was originally organized to honor the death of an 18-year-old man, Israel “Reefa” Hernandez, who died after police used a stun gun on him in 2013, the Herald reported.

Statues of Columbus across the nation are often vandalized on Columbus Day in October as the 15th century explorer has become a polarizing figure. Native American advocates have also long pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

The charges against the arrested men include incite to riot, battery against an officer, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

___

Reprinted with permission from The Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Dan Lanske

    June 11, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Thank Gos, some Law & Order!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork