Connect with us

South Florida

Joe Abruzzo to face write-in candidate in Palm Beach Clerk's race after Shannon Chessman withdraws

South Florida

Former Broward School Board Member Jennifer Gottlieb joins Broward SOE contest

South Florida

Joe Abruzzo announces run for Palm Beach County Clerk with long list of endorsements

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade County Police Department bans use of chokeholds

South Florida

Broward SOE candidate Chad Klitzman hires Samantha Pollara, nabs former Hollywood Mayor endorsement

South Florida

Police: 7 arrested for vandalizing Christopher Columbus statue in Miami

South Florida

Joe Abruzzo to face write-in candidate in Palm Beach Clerk’s race after Shannon Chessman withdraws

Abruzzo officially launched his bid Thursday.

on

Former Sen. Joe Abruzzo has secured the Democratic nomination in the Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller‘s race after his Democratic opponent, Shannon Chessman, withdrew from the contest.

Chessman works as the Clerk’s chief operating officer. Outgoing Clerk Sharon Bock endorsed him earlier this year after Bock decided against running for reelection.

Abruzzo began floating a run last week before officially launching a bid Thursday. The announcement was replete with endorsements from state and local leaders such as Sens. Lori Berman and Kevin Rader, Reps. Joe CaselloDavid SilversEmily Slosberg and Matt Willhite, and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

“We are building a county-wide coalition of leaders to ensure we have the resources and support needed to run and win the Democratic Primary on Aug. 18,” Abruzzo said.

“I can’t thank the community and elected leaders enough for helping launch our campaign. I’m excited to connect with thousands of voters throughout the next months about the vision for the office and how I believe it can best serve the public.”

One day later, Chessman is now listed as “Withdrawn” on the county’s elections website. That leaves only Abruzzo and write-in candidate Engracia Bondonese.

Abruzzo would be the heavy favorite in November, given the support he’s secured so far and the standard difficulties inherent in mounting a successful write-in campaign.

Abruzzo stepped away from state politics in 2018 to raise his young son after a messy divorce. He served 10 years in the legislature.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork