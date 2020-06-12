Connect with us

Four Sarasota County constitutional officers win reelection unopposed

Noelle Branning, Rob Stoneburner elected without opposition

Mayor's retirement shakes up Bradenton race

Vern Buchanan, Francis Rooney announce funding for pandemic, policing

Margaret Good calls out 'disturbing' action by Sarasota police officer

Lee Co. Commission candidate files ethics complaint against Carmine Marceno
Clockwise from top left: Karen Rushing, Bill Furst, Barbara Ford-Coastes, Ron Turner.

Four Sarasota County constitutional officers win reelection unopposed

Three are Republicans. So is every candidate for Sheriff.

Sarasota County Republicans celebrated as three constitutional officers won reelection without opposition.

Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner, Clerk of Courts Karen Rushing and Property Appraiser Bill Furst won re-election on Friday at noon. Turner got to close the books on the races, including his own.

“Congratulations to Ron Turner, Karen Rushing and Bill Furst for running such efficient and respected operations that Democrats chose not even to challenge them,” said Jack Brill, Acting Chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota County.

Notably, Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates, a Democrat, also won re-election.

A bigger coup for the party may actually be that no Democratic, independent or third-party candidates filed for the open Sheriff’s race. There, Republ.icans Kurt Hoffman and Paul Fern will duke it out in a Republican primary. Hoffman as Chief Deputy right now is considered the favorite. With only Republicans running, all voters in the county will weigh in during the August primary.

Furst won office in 2008 after unseating incumbent Jim Todora in a Republican primary.

Rushing has served in the Clerk’s Office for 33 years, first winning office in 1987. She’s wielded statewide influence during that time including as president of the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers Association.

Turner won office in 2008, when he also won office after serving as Deputy to former Supervisor Kathy Dent. He previously won the office of Supervisor of Elections in DeSoto County.

And Ford-Coates first won office in 1984, the longest-serving constitutional officer in the county

The Republican-leaning county will have plenty of political activity this fall, hosting one of the most heated House races in Florida in District 72, not to mention the Congressional race between Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan and Democratic challenger Margaret Good.

There will be contests In all three County Commission races up for grabs, will be voted on using single-member districts for the first time in decades.

 

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

