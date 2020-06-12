Connect with us

Burgess previously represented House District 38. (Photo: Florida House of Representatives.)

Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses Danny Burgess for SD 20

It might be the most important endorsement he’ll get.

Danny Burgess got the biggest nod of all in his race for Senate District 20.

Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Burgess Friday to succeed outgoing Sen. Tom Lee, who resigned, effective Nov. 3, last month.

“Danny is the kind of guy you want with you in the foxhole. He’s tough, mission driven and a proven leader,” DeSantis Governor. “He cares about Florida and I am proud to stand with him because the hardworking people of our great state deserve a warrior like Danny in the Florida Senate.”

DeSantis previously appointed Burgess as executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, a position which Burgess resigned to seek the Senate seat.

“Florida’s veterans have no greater advocates than Governor DeSantis and the First Lady. Their commitment and passion to serve those who’ve served inspires me each and every day. I’m so honored by the Governor’s confidence in me and look forward to continue working together on behalf of the people of Florida,” said Burgess.

DeSantis is Burgess’ third major endorsement. Shortly after Lee announced his resignation, Senate President Designate Wilton Simpson and Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo offered their support.

Lee also endorsed Burgess as his successor.

Kathy Lewis, who unsuccessfully ran against Lee in 2018, is running as a Democrat.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

