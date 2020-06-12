Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses Danny Burgess for SD 20

Danny Burgess got the biggest nod of all in his race for Senate District 20.

Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Burgess Friday to succeed outgoing Sen. Tom Lee, who resigned, effective Nov. 3, last month.

“Danny is the kind of guy you want with you in the foxhole. He’s tough, mission driven and a proven leader,” DeSantis Governor. “He cares about Florida and I am proud to stand with him because the hardworking people of our great state deserve a warrior like Danny in the Florida Senate.”

DeSantis previously appointed Burgess as executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, a position which Burgess resigned to seek the Senate seat.

“Florida’s veterans have no greater advocates than Governor DeSantis and the First Lady. Their commitment and passion to serve those who’ve served inspires me each and every day. I’m so honored by the Governor’s confidence in me and look forward to continue working together on behalf of the people of Florida,” said Burgess.

DeSantis is Burgess’ third major endorsement. Shortly after Lee announced his resignation, Senate President Designate Wilton Simpson and Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo offered their support.

Lee also endorsed Burgess as his successor.

Kathy Lewis, who unsuccessfully ran against Lee in 2018, is running as a Democrat.