1,371 people test positive for COVID-19, another 38 deaths

NAACP on DeSantis administration handling of felon voting: 'atrocious and, quit frankly, racist'

Hospices exempted from opioid-alternative law

Democratic congressional candidate asks whether it's 'open season' on Donald Trump, Bill Barr, other GOP'ers

'Handcuffs or bodybags': Tampa area black leaders demand massive reform to extinguish institutional racism

Tom Lee endorses Danny Burgess as successor in Florida Senate

It’s another major endorsement in a whirlwind political shakeup.

on

Senator Tom Lee is endorsing former Rep. Danny Burgess to succeed him in Senate District 20.

Lee announced last month he was resigning from the seat, effective November 3.

“It has been the greatest honor of my career serving as a Senator for a total of 18 years and, most recently, representing the citizens of District 20,” Lee said. “Danny currently serves our country in the United States Army Reserve as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He has represented his community admirably in the halls of the Florida Legislature and has offered steadfast leadership for Florida’s 1.5 million Veterans. I am proud to endorse him and look forward to calling him my Senator.”

Burgess served as executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, a position for which Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him in 2018. He resigned to run for the Senate. Burgess currently serves as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves’ Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

Senate President Designate Wilton Simpson and Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo endorsed Burgess Friday.

“Now more than ever we need proven leadership in Tallahassee working for Florida’s families,” Simpson said in a statement. “Danny has spent his entire adult life protecting the American people, fighting for Floridians and honoring our commitments to veterans who have bravely served our nation. I am proud to stand with Danny and look forward to doing great things for the people of Florida with him in the Senate.”

Added Passidomo: “Danny is a true servant leader with a proven ability to affectively deliver on behalf of Floridians. Time and again he has demonstrated a keen ability to deliver for the people he serves and would be a welcomed addition to the Florida Senate.”

Lee caused quite a shakeup in Florida politics, first speculating last month that he would resign to run for Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court. That set up a whirlwind of speculation about who the GOP would run to fill the seat. Other names were floated including Rep. Jamie Grant and Visit Florida Executive Director Dana Young, among others. Ultimately, Simpson and Passidomo’s nod sealed the seat for Burgess.

Democrat Kathy Lewis, who ran unsuccessfully against Lee in 2018, is also running. It’s not clear yet whether other Democrats would run. There was brief speculation last week that former Florida Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink was being courted for the race, but nothing has come of that speculation so far.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

