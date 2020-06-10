Tom Lee endorses Danny Burgess as successor in Florida Senate

Senator Tom Lee is endorsing former Rep. Danny Burgess to succeed him in Senate District 20.

Lee announced last month he was resigning from the seat, effective November 3.

“It has been the greatest honor of my career serving as a Senator for a total of 18 years and, most recently, representing the citizens of District 20,” Lee said. “Danny currently serves our country in the United States Army Reserve as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He has represented his community admirably in the halls of the Florida Legislature and has offered steadfast leadership for Florida’s 1.5 million Veterans. I am proud to endorse him and look forward to calling him my Senator.”

Burgess served as executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, a position for which Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him in 2018. He resigned to run for the Senate. Burgess currently serves as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves’ Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

Senate President Designate Wilton Simpson and Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo endorsed Burgess Friday.

“Now more than ever we need proven leadership in Tallahassee working for Florida’s families,” Simpson said in a statement. “Danny has spent his entire adult life protecting the American people, fighting for Floridians and honoring our commitments to veterans who have bravely served our nation. I am proud to stand with Danny and look forward to doing great things for the people of Florida with him in the Senate.”

Added Passidomo: “Danny is a true servant leader with a proven ability to affectively deliver on behalf of Floridians. Time and again he has demonstrated a keen ability to deliver for the people he serves and would be a welcomed addition to the Florida Senate.”

Lee caused quite a shakeup in Florida politics, first speculating last month that he would resign to run for Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court. That set up a whirlwind of speculation about who the GOP would run to fill the seat. Other names were floated including Rep. Jamie Grant and Visit Florida Executive Director Dana Young, among others. Ultimately, Simpson and Passidomo’s nod sealed the seat for Burgess.

Democrat Kathy Lewis, who ran unsuccessfully against Lee in 2018, is also running. It’s not clear yet whether other Democrats would run. There was brief speculation last week that former Florida Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink was being courted for the race, but nothing has come of that speculation so far.