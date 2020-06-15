Pete Simmons won’t seek reelection as Bonita Springs Mayor

Bonita Springs Mayor Pete Simmons announced Friday he will not seek reelection. The decision came the same day as the deadline for candidates to qualify.

The Mayor and former City Councilman said his eight years of service at City Hall were and should be enough.

“I initiated term limits in Bonita Springs which was placed on the ballot and approved by 87% of our voters, firmly believing that if our President, Governor, Attorney General, State Senators, State Representatives and others are limited to 8 years in office, I would highly encourage future City Councils to make further term limit reforms in Bonita Springs,” Simmons said in a statement.

Simmons exit winnows the Mayor’s race now to two candidates, former City Council candidate Rick Steinmeyer and property developer Omer Dror.

Simmons had previously considered but ultimately decided against a run for Congress in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

Notably, Simmons exit adds to an exodus of Lee County mayors who have worked cooperatively on a number of shared municipal interests. In addition to Simmons, Sanibel Mayor Kevin Ruane is running for Lee County Commission while Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson seeks a seat in Congress.

He leaves office with a list of achievements from creating a Diversity Outreach Committee to spur involvement in government by minorities. He’s also been active at the state and federal level with the Florida League of Mayor and United States Conference of Mayor. Through the latter organization, he pushed a resolution successfully seeking $200 million in Everglades restoration funding.

“Our environment is our economy and our economy is our environment,” Simmons said. “I am proud, along with Governor Ron DeSantis, to be a ‘Teddy Roosevelt Republican.’”

His statement made clear other achivements.

“I am proud to have honored, and embraced our Veterans; held the line with no increased taxes during my eight years in office; lead extensive beautification efforts around our city including Downtown Old 41, proudly embracing our historical past and looking to the future for our walkable and bikeable downtown Bonita Springs; walked Quinn/Dean Streets neighborhood for a month after Hurricane Irma helping residents; and I am proud to have secured $30 million in environmental grant funding for our beloved Bonita Springs,” he said.

Ultimately, time with family becomes his top priority post-public service, he said.

“For those individuals who know me, truly know me, they understand that I look forward to not missing any future father-daughter events and parent’s weekend’s at Florida State University in Tallahassee, or any of our son’s home and road college football games starting the fall of 2021,” he said.

“On behalf of my wife SueZahn, daughter Elizabeth, and son Peter, we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts from our family to you and yours. We love you Bonita Springs, Lee County, and the state of Florida. It has been a privilege and a true honor to serve you, and rest assured this “lame duck” will continue to work hard and will be sprinting up to the November 3rd finish line in office as your Mayor, and beyond. God Bless.”