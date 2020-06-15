Connect with us

Parkland parent Max Schachter joins Broward Commissioner in backing Tina Polsky

Florida Senate Republicans moving forward with summer fundraisers

With coronavirus a new health challenge, Florida Chamber launches statewide Safety Council

Some pubs closing temporarily as Florida virus cases rise

GOP candidates balance pros, cons of running with Donald Trump

Senate Republicans to restrict police choke holds in emerging bill

Polsky is one of three candidates who qualified for the SD 29 contest.

on

Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich and Parkland parent Max Schachter are endorsing Rep. Tina Polsky in the race for Senate District 29.

“Rep. Polsky has been a champion on issues relating to women’s rights,” Rich said in a Monday statement.

“We need her in the Senate in order to protect access to reproductive health, fight for equal pay for equal work and implement protections important to new mothers and babies like paid maternity leave. Tina will lead on these issues in order to make Florida a better place for all women.”

Schachter lost his son Alex in the 2018 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which killed 17 people. SD 29 covers Parkland as well as portions of Palm Beach County including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington.

Schachter joins Fred Guttenberg — who lost his daughter Jaime in the attack — in backing Polsky’s bid.

“As our next State Senator, I know that Tina will continue to press hard for reforms increasing school safety,” Schachter said.

“I have also been impressed by her support for commonsense legislation to prevent gun violence, an issue which has impacted my family in unimaginable ways. That’s why I’m proud to endorse her in this race.”

Polsky is competing against former Rep. Irv Slosberg in the Democratic primary for SD 29. First time candidate Brian Andrew Norton has filed to run as a Republican. The seat opened up after Sen. Kevin Rader announced he would forego a second term.

“It is an honor to have earned the backing of each and every one of these community leaders,” Polsky said.

“In the State Senate, I look forward to working across government to implement solutions to the challenges affecting all of us in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The close working relationships I have developed with other elected officials and community leaders will allow me to hit the ground running on day one in the State Senate.”

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

