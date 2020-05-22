Connect with us

Christine Hunschofsky, Fred Guttenberg back Tina Polsky in SD 29

Universities grapple with reopening questions

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.22.20

Unemployed: State now has paid nearly 1 million people

Masks, virtual lines, temperature checks for Universal Orlando's June 5 restart

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell self-quarantining after potential COVID-19 exposure
Headlines

The duo cited Polsky’s record of supporting increased gun regulation in the Florida House.

Rep. Tina Polsky‘s record on gun control has earned her a pair of new endorsements Friday as she purses the Senate seat encompassing Parkland.

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky and activist Fred Guttenberg — who lost his daughter Jaime in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — say they’ll back Polsky’s bid for Senate District 29.

“Rep. Polsky hasn’t just paid lip service to the need for gun safety,” Hunschofsky said. “She has acted on it by proposing serious legislative responses, like the bill she sponsored to require safe storage of firearms in all homes with children under the age of 18. I look forward to working with her as our next State Senator.”

Polsky put forward the gun storage bill as part of a slate of gun control proposals pushed by Democrats last Session. Republicans blocked the bill from moving forward.

SD 29 mostly spans Palm Beach County, including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington. The district also dips into Broward County, covering Parkland.

Guttenberg has become a vocal advocate for increased gun regulation since the 2018 shooting which killed his daughter and 16 others.

“Rep. Polsky is not afraid to take on the gun lobby,” Guttenberg said. “As a State Representative, she proved this to me by sponsoring bills which I know will make them likely to come out against her in this race. Unfortunately for the NRA, Tina is not going away — she’s going to the state Senate.”

So far, Polsky and former Rep. Irv Slosberg are the only Democrats who have filed for the seat. Other potential contenders, such as former Sen. Joe Abruzzo, former Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay have passed on the chance to run for the seat.

Democratic Rep. Matt Willhite says he has also considering a run. Political newcomer Brian Andrew Norton filed to run in SD 29 as a Republican earlier this year.

SD 29 became open after Sen. Kevin Rader decided not to pursue a second term.

Polsky has received several other endorsements, including one from Rader himself.

“I am honored to have the support of Mayor Hunschofsky and Fred Guttenberg,” Polsky said. “These passionate and accomplished leaders are true pillars of our community and both have been in the vanguard on issues of gun safety. In the state Senate, I intend to coordinate closely with them to continue pushing for smart reforms.”

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

