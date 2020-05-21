Connect with us

DEM Executive Director Jared Moskowitz to forego SD 29 bid as hurricane season approaches

Jared Moskowitz says coronavirus means big changes for hurricane season.

Moskowitz says he laser-focused on his current job at DEM.

Former Rep. Jared Moskowitz has decided against a run for the now-open seat in Senate District 29, choosing instead to remain at his current job leading the Division of Emergency Management (DEM).

Moskowitz says he is “laser-focused” on that role as hurricane season approaches.

Moskowitz formerly held the House District 97 seat, which neighbors Parkland. That community is covered by SD 29 and was the site of the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which killed 17 people.

After Ron DeSantis won the 2018 gubernatorial contest, he reached across the aisle to tap Moskowitz — a Democrat — as DEM’s Executive Director.

His experience running that agency during the COVID-19 crisis — as well as his time serving communities nearby Parkland — could have made Moskowitz a formidable contender in the contest.

Instead, Moskowitz joins former Sen. Joe Abruzzo and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay in passing up a run for the seat.

The race opened after Sen. Kevin Rader announced Tuesday he would step aside following just one term in the Senate.

So far, Rep. Tina Polsky and former Rep. Irv Slosberg have said they would pursue the seat. Polsky’s decision also leaves open the House District 81 seat, which has begun to attract contenders as well.

While SD 29 covers Parkland, it mostly spans Palm Beach County covering communities such as South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington.

Qualifying week for House races runs from June 8-12, leaving potential candidates just weeks to decide whether to mount a bid.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

