Last Call for 6.17.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

With the Legislative Session in the rearview and bills hitting the Governor’s desk daily, the Florida Chamber of Commerce has released its annual report card grading lawmakers’ performance.

The Chamber’s 2020 Legislative Report Card compares lawmakers’ vote records against the legislative agenda the Chamber released ahead of the 2020 Legislative Session.

“Transparency and accountability are essential in the legislative arena, and our legislative report card helps small businesses, taxpayers and voters know if their elected officials voted to secure Florida’s future with pro-business votes,” Florida Chamber executive vice president David Hart said.

The agenda emphasized policies that “lower the cost of living, reduce the cost of doing business, prepare for future growth and protect Florida’s Constitution.”

Specifically, the Chamber backed school choice expansions, economic development and tourism marketing such as VISIT FLORIDA, the water quality investments championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the ban on sunscreen bans, rural community investments and preserving affordable housing funding.

Overall, lawmakers delivered — 107 lawmakers earned an A or B, 11 got a C, 24 got a D and 16 flunked. On a percentage scale, the average Representative earned an 85% and the average Senator scored an 89%, both improvements over the 2019 Legislative Report Card.

A whopping 70 lawmakers — 15 Senators and 55 Representatives — earned perfect scores, among them Senate President Bill Galvano, Senate Budget Chief Rob Bradley, House Speaker José Oliva and House Budget Chief Travis Cummings.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 80,676 FL residents (+2,548 since Tuesday)

— 2,043 Non-FL residents (+62 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 2,286 Travel related

— 35,273 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,210 Both

— 38,359 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 12,206 in FL

Deaths:

— 2,993 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Tuesday:

Total claims: 2,531,627

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,323,628

— Claim verification queue: 187,584

— Claims processed: 2,135,684

— Claims paid: 1,395,268 (+9,271 since Monday)

Total paid out: $6.32 billion (+$40 million since Monday)

“America really needs some unifying common experiences right now, not to distract us from our challenges, but to remind us of the things we have in common. Baseball can help fill that void & I am cautiously optimistic we will play ball very soon.” — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, after speaking with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

