Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville urges businesses to apply for RNC vendor spots

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Florida welcoming visitors again

Headlines Influence

‘Blip in our path toward full equality’: LGBT advocates say SCOTUS ruling isn’t enough

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Joshua Hicks, a Democrat running for House District 11

Headlines Presidential

Joe Biden 'in awe' of his May fundraising haul

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Ron DeSantis endorses Ileana Garcia as she challenges José Javier Rodríguez in SD 37

Headlines

Jacksonville urges businesses to apply for RNC vendor spots

Tourism officials expect millions to pour into the Northeast Florida region.

on

Prospective vendors for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Jacksonville can now register to service the event.

The Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee opened registration for all vendors Monday. The vendors can register at the host committee’s website.

The online registration form reads like a tourist attraction pamphlet noting the Jacksonville area is “home to 22 miles of white sandy beaches,” in hopes of drawing vendors.

The initial part of the convention will take place in Charlotte, N.C. But the key elements such as President Donald Trump’s formal Republican Party nomination for reelection will take place in Jacksonville at the VyStar Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena downtown sometime between Aug.24th and 27th.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry aggressively pitched the RNC after Trump complained North Carolina officials would continue social distancing measures during the convention due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus. Trump said he didn’t want anything less than a full arena.

Curry has also said bringing the RNC to Jacksonville would be a much-needed economic boost to Jacksonville and the First Coast area whose economy, like others, has been ravaged by COVID-19 shutdowns. He said the event will be worth about $100 million in local economic impact, though there’s been no study to back that up.

Originally, about 50,000 Republican Party delegates and other party faithful were expected to attend the event in Charlotte. It’s not clear how many will show up in Jacksonville.

Local tourism officials have already said they expect local hotels and vacation rentals to be sold out for about five counties in the Northeast Florida area the week the convention takes place.

But moving the RNC to Jacksonville has also drawn criticism. The Florida Education Association called the move “reckless” considering tens of thousands of people will flood downtown Jacksonville as COVID-19 shows little sign of abating. Late August also coincides with the return to school for students for the first time since the pandemic caused the closure of campuses and in-person instruction in March.

About two dozen community leaders in Jacksonville called on Curry to cancel the Jacksonville leg of the RNC because it would be too disruptive. They also worry the RNC would likely inflame exposed nerves after several weeks of protests in Jacksonville and across the nation against police brutality by civil rights groups.

However, JAX Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis sees the RNC event as an opportunity for local merchants and he urged local businesses to submit applications for vendors at the event.

“Jump on this opportunity to earn some of the millions of dollars that will be spent in our community,” Davis said on his Twitter account Monday.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. John

    June 15, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    I understand vendors will be directed to the local Ripley’s Believe it or Not for more information on how to join the REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION during the pandemic.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

With coronavirus a new health challenge, Florida Chamber launches statewide Safety Council