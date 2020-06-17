Jacksonville looks to rename controversial park named after a confederate soldier

A park steps away from Jacksonville’s City Hall, currently named for a Civil War veteran and Confederate enthusiast, may be renamed after a leading figure in Black history.

City Councilman Garrett Dennis, a Democrat in his second term, filed a bill Wednesday that would rename the current Hemming Park after James Weldon Johnson.

Hemming Park is named after Charles Hemming, a confederate Civil War veteran.

The proposal comes at a time when Jacksonville, like countless other cities, is reconsidering the iconography of a racist past that has facilitated the institutional racism of today.

“Not only was James Weldon Johnson born and raised in Jacksonville, he has become a historic public figure, known for his famous song, ‘Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing’,” Dennis said.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) declared the song the Black National Anthem more than a century ago, with lyrics heralding God’s deliverance from the “gloomy past” and “weary years” experienced long before and since by Black Americans.

“I think this is a perfect time and way to honor Mr. Johnson, particularly at a time where everyone simply wants to lift their voices and be heard. In addition, today marks his 149th birthday. It is an honor to memorialize him through this piece of legislation,” Dennis added.

The legislation comes at a momentous time, in which Hemming Park has been central. If the renaming is adopted, the renamed park would be the second commemoration for Johnson, joining “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park” in the Durkeeville neighborhood.

Last week, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry ordered the city’s most high-profile Confederate monument removed. It was installed by Hemming to honor the confederate cause more than a century ago.

Hours after the 62-foot monument to the seditionist movement was moved, Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams marched with Black Lives Matter protesters, atypical moves for two Republicans.

The city is poised to remove all Civil War iconography, and the Duval County School Board has set a course for its own historical reconsideration, beginning a process to rename seven schools currently memorializing the names of Confederate field commanders and the former President of the breakaway government.