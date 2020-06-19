Connect with us

Did protests drive COVID-19 case spike? For Gov. DeSantis, an open question

'Erosion of social distancing:' Ron DeSantis warns of growing infections in young adults

3,822 new COVID-19 cases, another daily record

'We know we haven't beaten this': Rick Scott's COVID-19 warning to Floridians

Education forum with Florida school leaders highlights logistical hurdles ahead of school year

Pinellas County Democrats blast Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis for poor virus leadership

Did protests drive COVID-19 case spike? For Gov. DeSantis, an open question

Did protests kill Floridians’ commitment to social distancing?

COVID-19 case rates continue to set new records daily, with massive jumps in the rate of positive diagnoses as the median age of positive tests continues to skew younger.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, addressing media in Miami on Friday, suggested a “correlation” between protests in the weeks after the police slaying of George Floyd and today’s increase in cases.

“I certainly have not had my Department of Health substantiate the claim that protests are driving the figures with younger people,” DeSantis said, adding that “obviously there’s a correlation there.”

“I do think when people see that, and let’s be clear, nothing personal against anyone here. We had months in this country when someone walked on the beach they were shamed on social media,” DeSantis said. “When the protests started happening, you had massive demonstrations of people.”

“Some of these were twenty, twenty-five thousand people. All of a sudden, the social distancing took a back seat to social justice.”

“From a public health perspective, you may think that protest is the most important thing you can do as a citizen. I respect that. But from a virus perspective gathering with 5,000 people to protest for something that’s important to you is no different than gathering with 5,000 people to do something else,” DeSantis said.

“There was a lot of mixed messages that came out, particularly from public health officials,” the Governor added. “Where they basically said we support this type of protest, but not something else.”

“People wonder why is it OK to do one thing but not others,” he continued, saying advice was “thrown out the window.”

“People got frustrated,” DeSantis said, adding that he doesn’t think they “begrudge” protesters.

“That kind of sent a message that we’re on to other things … we kind of moved on from a media perspective,” the Governor added.

