Kevin Alvarez, why the hell are you even running for judge?

Why is this guy even running for Judge?

Kudos to the Tallahassee Democrat for calling out judge candidate Kevin Alvarez for being a social media troll of the worst kind. Until a few days ago, his Facebook page contained frequent and repeated uses of the B-word, the C-word, and, of course, the N-word.

His posts were, in the words of reporter Jeff Schweers, “too vulgar to republish.”

Mr. Alvarez, what the hell are you thinking?

And to be clear, your excuses carry no water whatsoever. Allow me to explain.

Dumb excuse #1: “ … using inappropriate language before I became a lawyer is not a reflection of how I would act today.”

First, that is a lie. Many of the posts, as noted in the article, “were made in the months following” your admission to the Bar. Second, they were still sitting on your Facebook page as of THIS week for everyone to see. Yes, if your newer self — more refined and reformed — was embarrassed by your younger self, indeed, you could have pulled them.

You did not. They are yours … own them.

Dumb excuse #2: Blame Facebook. He told the reporter that this is the reason “lawyers should not spend a lot of time on Facebook.”

Where do I begin?

So, it’s Facebook’s fault you suggested various sex acts with the state prosecutor and called women “hoes?”

It’s Facebook’s problem that you used unpublishable words? Facebook made you do it?

I don’t care what the medium is, referencing your desire to rape someone and referring to them as either a b****h, a c**t, or dropping the N-word is not Facebook’s problem.

It’s your problem.

Dumb excuse #3: These were quotes from songs.

So, if I want to be completely inappropriate and suggest vulgar things, it’s OK to take someone else’s words, make them my own, and then hide behind the fact that I wasn’t the original writer of them? Is that the logic?

I’m calling bullshit on that!

After blaming his youthful indiscretions, hiding behind song lyrics, lying about the fact that they happened before he became a lawyer (as if passing the Bar somehow cleansed him of his transgressions) and then blaming Facebook, Alvarez states the following and perhaps most incredible line of all:

“I take full responsibility for my juvenile stupidity.”

You just blamed your age, Facebook, and songwriters for your stupidity. At least you owned up to the stupidity part.

From where I sit, I would make a simple recommendation to you. Get out of the race. While this is a one- or two-day story at most, if you stay in the race — it will define you for the rest of your career.

Walk, sir, before they make you run.