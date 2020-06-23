Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.23.20

If there is any doubt about why I wrote this:

“Nikki Fried sends horrible message on domestic abuse,“

… it’s because of what can be heard on the 9-1-1 audio, acquired by the Miami Herald on Monday, an incident between Fried and her fiancee, Jake Bergmann.

“ … the guy he pushed this girl into the street. And then he hit her again.“

—@RealDonaldTrump: Unlike the radical left, I will ALWAYS stand against socialism and with the people of Venezuela. My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppressive [Nicolás] Maduro regime! I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!

—@KFile: Since Parscale sent his Death Star tweet it appears Biden’s lead has grown by around 4 points in the average.

—@RepTedDeutch: Social distancing & mask-wearing shouldn’t be partisan or political. Thanks @SenRickScott for saying this. Florida needs a unified public health message to combat the spread of COVID-19.

—@Yashar: Not trying to sound like a jerk but none of the examples you all are giving are what I’m talking about. I’m referring to stories by news organizations like the Tampa Bay Times, Miami Herald etc. tweets from non-reporters and a blog called Florida Politics aren’t reputable

—@JoseJavierJJR: Farmworkers are essential workers, at risk on the front lines feeding our families. Florida’s leaders should at least recognize their important role in Florida’s economy and health. An apology is needed and, more importantly, so are work safety protections.

—@KatieCOBrien: I’ve noticed men who wear masks, their penises look bigger. I think the science is new, but wanted to pass it along.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida marks 100,000th coronavirus infection” via Tamara Lush and Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — More than 100,000 people in Florida have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, state health officials reported, as public health officials reissued advisories urging social distancing and mask wearing. Some businesses have begun reevaluating their decisions to reopen amid the spike in cases reported by the state health department on its website. More than 3,100 people in Florida have died from COVID-19. Ron DeSantis has ordered the Health Department to reissue advisories urging Floridians to consider wearing masks to help keep the virus from spreading and to refrain from attending gatherings of more than 50 people.

“Florida hits 100,000 mark as state confirms another 2,926 daily coronavirus cases” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald — Florida’s Department of Health reported 2,926 new infections of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 100,217 confirmed cases. There were also 12 new deaths announced, raising the statewide toll to 3,173. An analysis of public and nonpublic COVID-19 data found that through June 3, new cases in Florida had consistently been trending up since mid-May and the trends could not be attributed solely to increases in testing. And as bars, gyms, vacation rentals and movie theaters reopened at partial capacity in all but three South Florida counties, the number and rate of new COVID-19 cases were rising statewide.

“Senate Democrats ask Ron DeSantis to apologize after blaming COVID-19 spike on minority farmworkers” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Senate Democrats called on DeSantis to issue an apology for his latest comments alleging that Hispanic farmworkers are to blame for the rise of COVID-19 cases in Florida. Last week during a news conference, DeSantis said the source of many of the new COVID-19 cases was from “overwhelmingly Hispanic farmworkers and day laborers.” Senate Democrats chastised the Governor’s remarks in a collective letter addressed to him. The letter went on to ask DeSantis for a public apology to Florida’s Hispanic community.

“The surge in Florida coronavirus cases wasn’t caused just by an increase in testing” via David Fleshler and Aric Chokey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As Florida posted one record-breaking coronavirus total after another, many suggested the huge counts simply reflected increased testing. DeSantis blamed more widespread testing for much of the jump last week, as test kits became more widely available and restrictions on who could be tested were loosened. Many commenters on social media invoked the higher test counts to dismiss media reports of record-breaking COVID-19 numbers. While deaths have dropped, experts say it’s highly misleading to invoke the increased number of tests to explain the higher number of cases.

“Florida’s Surgeon General quietly advises everyone to wear masks in public spaces” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — As Florida’s positive COVID-19 cases soared to a one-day record, Surgeon General Scott Rivkees quietly issued a public health advisory recommending people wear face masks in public. “All individuals in Florida should wear face coverings in any setting where social distancing is not possible,’’ Rivkees wrote in a document date-stamped Monday by the Department of Health, which was included in a news release Saturday titled “an additional public health advisory.” The advisory also recommends “all individuals should refrain from participation in social or recreational gatherings of more than 50 people.”

“Coronavirus takes hold among immigrant workers; to priest, they were always ignored” via John Pacenti of The Palm Beach Post — At the start of the pandemic, Central American immigrants kept working their “essential jobs.” They cooked your food. They delivered it. They picked your vegetables. They mowed your yard. They maintained the golf courses. Some drove Ubers; others cleaned toilets. And they got sick with the coronavirus. The community is now DeSantis’ favorite punching bag for making Florida a hotspot in the nation for the deadly pathogen. DeSantis last week said clusters of “overwhelming Hispanic” day laborers and agriculture workers were to blame for daily records of cases being set in Florida though other groups, mainly young adults, are also tipping points.

“‘We clearly haven’t beat it’: Florida politicians alarmed over coronavirus spike” via Caitlin Oprysko of POLITICO — Florida politicians signaled concern Monday morning over a dramatic uptick in the state’s coronavirus infection rate, urging residents, particularly young people, to stay vigilant about social distancing as the state prepares to host part of the Republican National Convention in two months. “We are obviously extremely concerned,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, said of the spike. Calling mitigation measures like wearing a face covering and social distancing “pretty basic,” Scott warned Floridians that the virus is “still deadly” and reiterated that it was imperative to stay focused on the continued threat.

“Florida company caught not paying worker for time worked or time on COVID-19 quarantine” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — A Sanford maker of fishing lures got caught not paying an employee money due under a pair of federal acts, the U.S. Department of Labor announced. Labor’s Wage and Hour investigators found Producto Lure didn’t pay an employee two weeks of emergency sick leave after a doctor ordered the employee to self-quarantine for the coronavirus. Producto owed that money under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which applies to some public entities and private employers with fewer than 500 people. Wage and Hour also found Producto owed the worker for work done before the self-quarantine, a basic violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“‘They deserve to be put on blast’: Social media is policing COVID-19 rule breakers” via Carlos Frías and David Smiley of the Miami Herald — Social media has stepped in to police rule-breakers where governments may lag behind, public floggings that have not gone unnoticed. A new Instagram account, @covid_305, sprouted over the weekend, posting videos of restaurants, bars and hotels that appear to be ignoring the rules. Among the events shown was a party at the SLS Hotel, with a full pool ringed with partygoers dancing shoulder to shoulder. On Saturday, three Miami restaurants were shut down as part of a crackdown after social media videos made the rounds.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Miami-Dade’s largest cities to require masks in public as COVID-19 numbers spike” via Joey Flechas and Ana Claudia Chacin of the Miami Herald — The mayors of seven Miami-Dade cities announced new rules requiring people to wear face masks anywhere in public, a response to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, a measure they conceded will be tough to enforce. The cities of Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, Miami Shores, Aventura, and Key Biscayne will require people to wear masks at all times in public. The sudden announcement left some specific details unexplained. Multiple mayors pleaded with the public to cover their faces and practice social distancing.

“Palm Beach County considers a mandatory COVID-19 cover-up … finally” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — Will Palm Beach County embrace the mandatory wearing of masks? It might finally happen when county commissioners, who have made the county the South Florida oasis for mask-optional living, are set to discuss a mask requirement. Palm Beach has been the only county in South Florida that doesn’t require mask wearing for workers and customers in stores and other public places. But that’s becoming a harder position to maintain now that infection rates are climbing in the county and elsewhere in Florida.

“FAU to require masks, saves 100 dorm rooms for sick students” via Sonja Isger of The Palm Beach Post — Florida Atlantic University leaders anticipate a fall term with nearly full dorms but a roster of courses, most of which are delivered online. Their vision includes campuses where students and staff are required to carry masks on them at all times and wear them in close quarters. Their tentative reopening plans also permit cafeteria-style dining, albeit with fewer indoor seating options and many more outdoor ones. They limit events to 50 people or fewer — except when it comes to athletics. And they prescribe steps to test, rehouse and otherwise accommodate any student who comes down with the scourge that made all these plans necessary in the first place: COVID-19.

— MORE LOCAL —

“66 Jacksonville firefighters self-quarantining due to exposure to coronavirus” via The Florida Times-Union — The diagnosis that three Jacksonville firefighters and one lifeguard tested positive for coronavirus has sent 66 other city firefighters and 13 lifeguards into self-quarantine. None apparently have been hospitalized, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department officials said. Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Powers discussed the situation Monday during a news conference led by Mayor Lenny Curry about the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. Powers emphasized the number of firefighters currently affected is fewer than the number of those self-quarantining earlier in the pandemic when 77 Jacksonville firefighters were self-isolating in mid-April after three tested positive for COVID-19.

“Before 20 Jacksonville inmates tested positive for COVID-19, a doctor was the first to test positive” via Andrew Pantazi of The Florida Times-Union — A doctor working in the Duval County jails was the first to test positive for COVID-19, which led to at least 20 inmates testing positive over the weekend, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Although the Sheriff’s Office has said it has been testing inmates since March, when asked how many in total have been tested, Undersheriff Pat Ivey said it was about 100. “In regards to the total number of tests: Probably just over 100,” Ivey said. He noted there was a current jail population of 2,706, which is split among the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, the Montgomery Correctional Center and the Jacksonville Re-Entry Center.

“Conservatives file lawsuit challenging Jerry Demings’ face mask order” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Three Central Florida conservative Republicans, Rep. Anthony Sabatini, John Stemberger, and Charles Hart, filed a lawsuit Monday morning challenging Orange County Mayor Demings‘ executive order that everyone wear face masks in public. In a phone interview, Hart, a lawyer, called the order “massive government overreach” and contended it was a violation of the right to free speech. Stemberger, counsel in the suit, charged that Demings order is not clear, and, among others, leaves church pastors wondering if they, too, must wear masks while preaching.

“Orlando Pride withdraws from NWSL Challenge Cup due to COVID-19 cases” via Julia Poe and Iliana Limón Romero of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orlando Pride will not participate in the NWSL Challenge Cup after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning. The Pride had to quarantine such a large group of athletes and staff that they could not field a team to compete in the NWSL tournament. All of the individuals who tested positive were asymptomatic. The Pride were previously set to depart Wednesday for Utah to face off against the Chicago Red Stars Saturday in the opening day of the tournament.

“Disney World workers start petition urging theme park to delay reopening” via Caroline Glenn of the Orlando Sentinel — Some Disney World workers are pleading with theme park executives to reconsider plans to reopen in July, following days of record-number cases of COVID-19 infections that have pushed the statewide total past 100,000. Reopening would mean bringing back tens of thousands of workers who were furloughed April 19 and since then have struggled to navigate Florida’s broken unemployment system. Still, workers who signed the petition said it’s too soon to welcome back guests. But with Disney set to start its phased-in reopening in just a few weeks, nearly four months after it voluntarily shut down March 16, it’s unclear if executives will be swayed by the plea.

“Pasco schools superintendent Kurt Browning tests positive for COVID-19” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Browning announced through his office that he was diagnosed as having the coronavirus. Browning experienced symptoms on Friday, including fever, chills and general achiness, and decided to get tested, district spokesman Steve Hegarty said. “He’s resting at home,” Hegarty said. “He is at home in isolation.” Deputy superintendent Ray Gadd is running the district in Browning’s absence. Browning had been going into his office regularly to conduct district business. However, Hegarty said, most of his interactions were held at a distance and in small numbers.

“Pensacola Mayor urges residents to wear masks in public, but no plans to make it mandatory” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — As Florida topped 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases and Escambia County topped 1,200 positive cases, state health officials issued a public health advisory over the weekend calling on everyone to wear a mask in public. Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson echoed the health department’s advisory at his Monday morning news conference calling on everyone in the city to wear masks in public. Robinson said he has personally seen a decline in the number of people wearing masks in public when he’s gone out to places like the grocery store or Joe Patti’s Seafood. He stopped short, however, of saying he would issue an emergency order to require masks to be worn in public indoor spaces.

“Some Sarasota-Manatee restaurants close temporarily amid COVID-19” via Jimmy Geurts of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — As new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida and Sarasota-Manatee, more local restaurants have chosen to close their doors for the time being. Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe announced it would immediately close until further notice due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. Japanese-Thai fusion restaurant Pacific Rim announced that it would close temporarily due to “an infectious person” recently visiting the establishment. While the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County reports other issues including food service workers testing positive for hepatitis A, it will not provide names of restaurants where COVID-19-positive employees have been identified.

— CORONA NATION —

“U.S. preps for ‘tremendous burden’ of flu, COVID-19 hit at once” via Anna Edney of Bloomberg — U.S. health agencies are preparing for a flu season that will be complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, which they don’t expect to be mitigated by a vaccine anytime soon. COVID-19 activity is expected to “continue for some time” and “could place a tremendous burden” on an already stretched health care system if coupled with the influenza season that comes each fall, top officials including Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will tell House lawmakers, according to prepared testimony. The CDC developed a test that can check for both viruses at the same time and requested emergency authorization from the FDA last week.

“Anthony Fauci pushes back at critics over his pessimism about NFL season” via John Lauerman of Bloomberg — Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist, said he’s been mistakenly painted as an obstacle to the National Football League’s upcoming season and only gave its officials advice after they requested it. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he was consulted by the NFL as it searches for a way to preserve the safety of players and the public during the pandemic. Fauci told CNN last week that the league’s season may not be played if there’s a resurgence in cases, unless players are essentially kept in a “bubble” isolating them from others and tested almost every day.

“An easier-to-administer treatment moves to human trials.” via The New York Times — Gilead Sciences, an American biopharmaceutical company, will soon start trials of an inhalable version of remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has shown some preliminary promise as a virus treatment. Currently, remdesivir is given intravenously, which restricts its use to hospitals. Remdesivir, which interferes with virus replication, is the first drug to show effectiveness against the coronavirus in human trials. The drug has not yet been approved, and its safety and efficacy are currently being investigated in several clinical trials.

“Emergency rooms see fewer heart attacks, strokes in pandemic” via Ayshatu Diallo of Bloomberg — Emergency-room visits by people suffering heart attacks or strokes have fallen during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early stages of the coronavirus’s spread in the U.S., federal regulators recommended that health care systems prioritize urgent visits and delay optional care. Many people experiencing symptoms not related to the virus have stayed away from hospitals as a result. Between March 15 and May 23, hospital visits related to heart attacks declined 23%, while visits related to stroke fell 20% and visits for high blood sugar decreased 10%.

“U.S. rejects additional flights sought by Chinese airlines” via Ryan Beene of Bloomberg — U.S. officials rejected additional flights proposed by Chinese airlines but said they would reconsider if the Beijing government adjusts its policies affecting American passenger carriers. In a statement, the Transportation Department said it disapproved of service schedules submitted by four China-based carriers that currently are allowed to make four combined flights to the U.S. each week, plus additional proposals submitted by three other Chinese carriers. Shares of three China-based airlines fell in Hong Kong trading. American officials have relayed to their counterparts in Beijing that the move is a “procedural matter only and that it should not be viewed as an escalation on our part,” the Transportation Department said.’

“As movie theaters reopen, they’re tackling a role they never expected to play: Psychologist” via Steven Zeitchik of The Washington Post — All industries, of course, must figure out how to put customers at ease during the pandemic. But movie theaters face a distinct strain of the problem. More than airlines, retail and even restaurants, movie theaters thrive on a sense of refuge, peddling the joy of leaving reality at the door to plunge into imaginary new worlds. That’s tough to do when employees are handing out masks, enforcing seat distances and scanning for pallid complexions. They need to reassure customers it’s safe to share a dark room with dozens of strangers but not freak them out with clinicalities.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Vast federal aid has capped rise in poverty, studies find” via Jason DeParle of The New York Times — An unprecedented expansion of federal aid has prevented the rise in poverty that experts predicted this year when the coronavirus sent unemployment to the highest level since the Great Depression, two studies suggest. The assistance could even cause official measures of poverty to fall. The studies carry important caveats. Many Americans have suffered hunger or other hardships amid long delays in receiving the assistance, and much of the aid is scheduled to expire next month. Millions of people have been excluded from receiving any help, especially undocumented migrants, who often have American children.

“IRS expands criteria to withdraw money from retirement plans for those affected by coronavirus” via Kelly Tyko of the USA Today — More Americans are eligible to withdraw money from their retirement plans if they have been affected by COVID-19, according to the IRS. The Internal Revenue Service announced that it has expanded eligibility to “take into account additional factors such as reductions in pay, rescissions of job offers and delayed start dates.” The act allows investors of any age to withdraw as much as $100,000 from retirement accounts including 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts this year without paying an early-withdrawal penalty of 10%.

“U.S. home-mortgage delinquencies reach highest level since 2011” via John Gittelsohn of Bloomberg — U.S. home-mortgage delinquencies climbed in May to the highest level since November 2011 as the pandemic’s toll on personal finances deepened. The number of borrowers more than 30 days late swelled to 4.3 million, up 723,000 from the previous month, according to property information service Black Knight Inc. More than 8% of all U.S. mortgages were past due or in foreclosure. The increase in delinquencies was smaller than the 1.6 million jump in April when the economy ground to a halt nationwide. The delinquency count includes homeowners who missed payments as part of forbearance agreements, which allow an initial six-month reprieve without penalty.

“Judge weighs battle over unemployment system” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — After four hours of arguments, a Leon County circuit judge will decide whether to move forward with a potential class-action lawsuit stemming from massive problems in Florida’s unemployment compensation system. Attorneys for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Deloitte Consulting, a contractor that helped put the online system in place in 2013, argued that Judge John Cooper should dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed after a crush of coronavirus-caused unemployment claims overwhelmed the system this spring. The lawsuit makes a series of allegations, including negligence and breach of fiduciary duty. Cooper last month rejected a preliminary injunction that plaintiffs sought to force the Department of Economic Opportunity to “fix” the system.

“Florida banks skid to loss” via John Hielscher of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The coronavirus pandemic took its toll on Florida’s banking sector in the first three months of 2020. The state’s 102 banks and thrifts posted a combined loss of $281 million in the first quarter, the weakest performance since the Great Recession era, according to a report last week from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That red ink compares with profits of $560 million in fourth quarter 2019 and $467 million one year earlier, FDIC records show. Florida lenders set aside $1.3 billion in reserves to cover future losses from loans to customers, up sharply from just $162.3 million reserves a year ago.

— MORE CORONA —

“Carnival Cruise Line extends sailing suspension, won’t resume cruising until October” via Julia Thompson of the USA Today — Carnival Cruise Line will extend its sailing suspension in North America through the end of September, the cruise line announced. “During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy told cruisers and travel agents in a letter announcing all cruises are canceled through Sept. 30. The CDC’s “no-sail order” is scheduled to expire July 24, and Canada has issued a ban on cruises in the country’s waters through Oct. 31.

“MSC Cruises plans to resume operations from Florida in November” via Taylor Dolven of the Miami Herald — MSC Cruises plans to resume cruises from Florida in November 2020. The company said it will begin cruises on is MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia ships from PortMiami and on its MSC Seaside ship from Port Canaveral in November. The ships will visit Jamaica, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, among others, and the company’s private island in the Bahamas, according to a release. The announcement came before the CDC had begun the process of determining how and when cruising can safely resume in the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. Caribbean countries remain closed to cruise ships and have not announced plans to reopen yet.

“Hit hard by virus, fine dining finds new ways to serve” via Dee-Ann Durbin of The Associated Press — In the U.S. alone, the fine dining industry lost 6 million jobs in March and April. But fine dining was hit hardest of all, says David Portalatin, an industry adviser. At the low point, in April, U.S. fine dining transactions were down 82% from a year ago, he said. Fourteen U.S. restaurants have earned the highest rating of three stars from the Michelin Guide. Of those, just one, The Inn at Little Washington in rural Virginia, has reopened its dining room at half capacity. The restaurant put mannequins at its empty tables to make the space look more inviting. Other restaurants aren’t offering carryout but are still cooking. Eleven Madison Park in New York is making 3,000 meals per day for front-line workers.

“The ice cream industry is having a meltdown” via Aaron Mak of Slate — While grocery sales for ice cream have largely remained consistent, with even modest gains in some cases, ice cream shops are still floundering under the new strictures that COVID-19 has placed on the food industry, even as Americans spend more time out in the ice cream-beckoning heat. The overall effect is an economic slump for the industry. Each year, ice cream shops count on a surge in customers come springtime. Retailers typically try to build up a nest egg during the warmer months that can tide them over during the winter, but the pandemic forced Americans indoors just when demand would usually start to pick up.

— SMOLDERING —

“Who caused the violence at protests? It wasn’t antifa.” via Meg Kelly and Elyse Samuels of The Washington Post — Antifa is a moniker, not a single group with a clear organizational structure or leader. It is a decentralized network of activists who don’t coordinate. Their common ground is opposing anything that they think is racist or fascist. In recent years, antifa activists appeared whenever there was a large gathering of white nationalists. Roughly 80 federal charges, including murder and throwing Molotov cocktails at police vehicles, reveal no evidence of an antifa plot. Four people who identify with the far-right extremist “boogaloo” movement are among those facing the most serious federal charges. The DHS said in a June 1 internal intelligence report that “most of the violence appears to have been driven by opportunists.”

“Man threatens to shoot up Black Lives Matter rally” via The Associated Press — Sheriff’s investigators began looking at Quintin Adkins June 11 after receiving an anonymous tip from an “old friend” about social media posts that included videos of him handling, loading and firing weapons. He was arrested Thursday on a single count of written threats to kill. The arrest affidavit said that Adkins used profanity in the videos while threatening to attend a Black Lives Matter demonstration and begin shooting. Some of the videos showed him driving, loading a handgun and pointing it at other vehicles on the road around him. The Florida legislature, in response to a 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, expanded a state statute to include threats to “conduct a mass shooting or an act or terrorism.”

“Miami Gardens fires cops after tussle with Black man. But the city won’t say why” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Two Miami Gardens police officers involved in the rough arrest of a man at a RaceTrac gas station three months ago were fired last week when the police chief was informed of additional information that could be “criminal in nature,” she said. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt has not disclosed the nature of that information, only saying in a prepared statement that it had been forwarded to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The man involved in the incident with the two officers, Miguel McKay, was charged with resisting an officer without violence. The charge has since been dropped.

“Court rejects challenge the Confederate monument move” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that opponents did not have legal standing to challenge the monument’s move, saying they did not allege “a concrete, particularized injury.” Several plaintiffs filed the lawsuit after Lakeland officials in 2018 decided to move from the city’s Munn Park to Veterans Park a monument to Confederate veterans who died during the Civil War. Munn Park is in Lakeland’s historic district, while Veterans Park is not, according to the ruling. The city in 1908 gave permission to the United Daughters of the Confederacy to erect the monument in Munn Park.

“In America’s oldest city, a reckoning over Confederate past” via Bobby Caina Calvan of The Associated Press — At the center of the debate in St. Augustine is a monument, located in the city’s historic central plaza, memorializing dozens of the city’s sons who died fighting for the Confederacy during the Civil War. The towering structure, which was built in 1879, takes the form of an obelisk jutting into a canopy of oak trees. Inscribed on it are the names of the fallen soldiers. The Rev. Ron Rawls, a pastor at St. Paul’s African Methodist Episcopal Church, calls the monument disrespectful and wants it removed.

“Broward School Board member says hacker posted ‘white privilege’ meme on her Facebook page” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward School Board member Ann Murray said a hacker posted a meme on her Facebook page about white privilege that many criticized as racist. At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Murray’s Facebook page shared a post from another user with the meme, “When I was born, they must have ran out of white privilege because I had to work my ass off to get where I am.” The reaction was strong, with commenters using terms such as “racist,” “tone-deaf,” “disgusting” and “reprehensible.” Several called for her to resign. The post was deleted by 9 p.m. Sunday. Murray said “I swear on my husband’s grave” the post didn’t come from her.

“Confederate flag finally may be banned in Indian River schools; board taking first step Tuesday” via Sommer Brugal of TC Palm — The School Board Tuesday is to take the first step toward banning the Confederate flag and other symbols, such as the swastika and gang symbols, associated with hate groups, from campuses and any school-sponsored activity. The move would be part of the district’s updated student code of conduct, which is up for board approval next month. This won’t be the first time the hot-button issue comes before the Indian River County School Board. In 2017, community members petitioned the board to ban the Confederate flag from campuses, but the board refused to take the step. In 2016, the School Board rejected the NAACP’s call to ban the flag.

“Miami restaurant worker quits after owner nicknames blackened wings ‘I can’t breathe’” via Laine Doss of the Miami New Times — Brandon Gonzalez was working his shift at the Hole in the Wall Pub and was about to deliver a plate of blackened chicken wings to a customer when he noticed a phrase printed in red underneath the order on the ticket: “I CANT BREATHE.” “I initially brushed it off as a mistake, but the owner came into the kitchen and mentioned the joke to the kitchen workers,” Gonzalez said. “They just looked at him.” Gonzalez says he finished out his shift, collected his tips and quit. He then posted a photo of the receipt on Twitter.

“‘The officers feel like they can’t win’: Tampa chief responds to police criticism” via Kavitha Surana of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan painted a picture of a beleaguered police force, worn down by weeks of protests and media scrutiny. “The police, we always have everybody’s back and nobody has our back,” he said. “Right now the officers feel like they can’t win. And I would have to agree with them.” He said demonstrations against police brutality that have blocked traffic and sometimes led to tense standoffs have created a dilemma for police. Officers have kept their distance from recent protests in an effort to diffuse tension, but Dugan said that wasn’t sustainable.

“Racist hate for Bubba Wallace was inevitable. Now NASCAR must stand with him.” via Jerry Brewer of The Washington Post — Hate, not heritage. Pure hate. What else could prompt a person or multiple people, to place a noose in the garage stall of Wallace, the man who nudged NASCAR into finally outlawing the Confederate flag? For such a racist, there is only one threat greater than a trailblazing black driver with aspirations of change: a trailblazing black driver who succeeds at change. Wallace isn’t scared, and now NASCAR is on a mission to “identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.” With video surveillance and limited access to key areas because of novel coronavirus precautions, it shouldn’t be difficult to find the scum.

“As Doak Campbell Stadium name comes under fire, FSU president says university will study issue” via Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat — Campbell‘s legacy has come under fire over the last few weeks. Campbell was a trailblazer in getting the stadium that went on to bear his name built during his time as FSU president. However, he was also called out in an online petition by former FSU football linebacker Kendrick Scott for his “noninclusive views of blacks as a segregationist.” In Scott’s petition, he calls for Campbell’s name to be removed from the stadium. Thrasher’s public comments on the matter bring credence to what has been a growing outcry on social media from FSU fans about the need to change the name of the stadium.

— “Doak Campbell III defends his grandfather amid petition to change stadium name” via Tom D’Angelo of the Tallahassee Democrat

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donald Trump says he’d meet with Nicolás Maduro to discuss ‘a peaceful exit from power’ in Venezuela” via David Smiley, Nora Gamez Torres, Michael Wilner and Francesca Chambers of the Miami Herald — Trump said that he would consider meeting with Maduro, but administration officials say there’s no ongoing effort to secure a meeting with a foreign leader viewed by the U.S. as a narco-terrorist and illegitimate president. Trump’s willingness to meet with the socialist ruler could have political ramifications in Venezuela, a once-thriving South American nation now racked by poverty and political turmoil. It could also complicate Trump’s reelection campaign, which has aggressively courted Hispanic voters in Florida, home to narrowly decided presidential elections and the largest community of Venezuelan exiles in the country.

“The lapses that let a Saudi extremist shoot up a U.S. Navy base” via Michael LaForgia and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times — Breakdowns in vetting systems in the United States and Saudi Arabia occurred at virtually every step of the way. Saudi security services failed to detect early clues from Lieutenant Mohammed Alshamrani’s online life that might have disqualified him from joining the military and prevented him from receiving clearance to apply for the American training program. This past December, Lieutenant Alshamrani opened fire in a classroom building at the base, killing three sailors and wounding eight other people before being fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies.

— STATEWIDE —

“As the state budget deadline looms July 1, key organizations ask Ron DeSantis to deliver on long-awaited proposals” via Danielle J. Brown of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis prepares to make state budget cuts, a letter signed by 35 Florida organizations calls on the governor to protect long-standing public services by finding funds from every route possible. Those groups range from the League of Women Voters of Florida and Habitat for Humanity of Florida to the Florida PTA and United Way of Florida, touching on areas including housing, health, conservation, children and retirees. DeSantis has said that he is preparing to make big cuts in the budget to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including declining sales tax revenues.

“Attorney General investigating Panama City Beach Bookit” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News Herald — The Florida attorney general’s office is investigating a recently shuttered local travel agency after it allegedly left customers high and dry. According to Kylie Mason, spokeswoman for the Florida attorney general’s office, Attorney General Ashley Moody has received nearly 700 complaints related to Panama City Beach-based BookIt.com since January. This led the office to open an investigation in April. Mason estimated that Bookit owes customers more than $2.1 million. Due to the ongoing investigation, Mason couldn’t release any additional information.

“Jacksonville Civic Council voices support for Duval Schools sales tax” via Emily Bloch of The Florida Times-Union — Over a year since the Duval County School Board first launched an initiative to get a half-cent sales tax for school maintenance on ballots, additional supporters are coming out of the woodwork. Last month, JAX Chamber voiced its backing of the bill and now, the Jacksonville Civic Council is doing the same. Last week the business group voiced its “full support.” “The Civic Council has always supported a halfpenny sales tax referendum to improve our schools,” the statement said. “With the adjustments to the plan made in recent months, we fully support this particular proposal and with enthusiasm.”

“Judge: Florida school shooting trial off indefinitely” via Curt Anderson of The Associated Press — The death penalty trial of the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school is off indefinitely because of restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in a hearing held remotely that it’s not even clear when the Broward County courthouse will reopen to the public. It has been closed since March 16 to everyone but essential personnel. “We have to take it one day at a time, quite frankly,” Scherer said. “We’re not there yet. When we are, I don’t know.” A complicating factor, again related to the coronavirus, is when it would be permissible to allow possibly hundreds of prospective jurors to gather at the courthouse to be questioned about their views of the case.

“Florida man got 4 years for stealing 4 $15 phone chargers. He was beaten to death in prison” via Samantha J. Gross and Ben Conarck of the Miami Herald — Christopher Howell was less than halfway into a four-year sentence at Lake Correctional Institution, a men’s prison near Orlando, when he died. He was serving time for stealing four phone chargers from a West Palm Beach Target. Howell was killed at the hands of a corrections officer, who beat him while the inmate’s hands were cuffed, multiple prison sources said. The brutal beating happened Thursday. The Florida Department of Corrections says he was pronounced dead Friday at an area hospital.

“FPL pitches vehicle charging proposal” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Pointing to “range anxiety” as an obstacle to motorists driving electric vehicles, Florida Power & Light is asking regulators to approve a proposal that could lead to more vehicle-charging stations in the state. The proposal, filed Friday at the Florida Public Service Commission, would create a pilot program that includes the possibility of FPL operating vehicle-charging stations or partnering with businesses or governments in operating the facilities. The proposal involves what the utility describes as “fast charge” stations that allow motorists to charge electric vehicles more quickly than, for example, they can charge vehicles at home.

— LOBBY REGS —

— 2020 —

“With ‘Kung flu,’ ‘thugs,’ and ‘our heritage,’ Trump leans on racial grievance as he reaches for a campaign reset” via Jose A. Del Real of The Washington Post — Trump has long used his raucous rallies to road test potential campaign themes and attack lines. And while much attention on his Saturday night appearance in Tulsa focused on the sparse turnout for his first rally since the pandemic ended mass gatherings, Trump’s litany of racially offensive stereotypes sent a clear signal about how he plans to try to revive his flagging reelection effort. “If you want to save your heritage, you want to save that beautiful heritage of ours, we have a great heritage, we’re a great country,” he said to cheers, using a phrase often used to defend Confederate statues and regalia.

“Tulsa rally failure may spark Trump campaign team shake-up” via Hunter Walker and Jon Ward of Yahoo News — Poor attendance at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday night has Trump increasingly frustrated with his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and considering shaking up his reelection team, according to sources familiar with the issue. According to a former adviser, Trump, who is “getting madder by the day,” has recently made dismissive comments about Parscale’s experience. Before working for Trump, Parscale worked at a web design and marketing company he founded in San Antonio. He was named campaign manager of the president’s reelection bid in early 2018.

“Trump’s Maduro comments create political mess in must-win Florida” via Matt Dixon and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Trump distanced himself from his own comments that signaled an openness to talks with Maduro, but the reversal is unlikely to prevent a political mess in Florida and still complicates the GOP’s 2020 attempt to brand Democrats as socialists. “Unlike the radical left, I will ALWAYS stand against socialism and with the people of Venezuela,” Trump tweeted. “My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against oppressive Maduro regime!” The mere flirtation with diplomatic talks with Maduro could hurt Trump’s standing in the nation’s largest swing state, which he needs to win in November in order to return to the White House for a second term.

“With unsubstantiated claim, Trump sows doubt on U.S. election” via The Associated Press — Trump opened a new front in his fight against mail-in voting, making unsubstantiated assertions that foreign countries will print up millions of bogus ballots to rig the results and create what he called the “scandal of our times.” The claims not only ignore safeguards that states have implemented to prevent widespread fraud but they also risk undermining Americas’ faith in the election, spreading the very kind of disinformation U.S. authorities have warned foreign adversaries could exploit to foment doubt in the voting process.

“As Trump slumps, his campaign fixes on a target: Women” via Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — Just 4½ months from the election, an already historic partisan gender gap appears to be solidifying, with Joe Biden enjoying a 23-point advantage over Trump among women voters, up from the 14-point edge for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump still has an advantage among white non-college-educated women, winning them by 14 points, compared to college-educated women, who Biden wins by a margin of 28 points. But both groups have moved in the Democrat’s direction since 2016, by 11 points among those without college degrees and 12 points among those with college degrees.

“Despite dreamy polls, Dems can’t shake their 2016 nightmare” via Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine of POLITICO — Trump is down or within striking distance in nearly every battleground state, his approval ratings are stubbornly low and he’s threatening to bring down the GOP Senate majority with him while helping to douse Republican chances of House takeover. Some Democrats are even beginning to feel confident about their prospects this fall. “In 2016 we thought for sure we were going to win in Minnesota. And Trump lost by only a point and a half,” said Sen. Tina Smith. Citing the uncertainty of coronavirus and turnout, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said he has “a very tentative feeling about the polling under these circumstances.”

—“For Joe Biden and Democrats, confidence comes with a chaser: Fear” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post

— CONVENTION COUNTDOWN —

“Sen. Rick Scott demands masks and social distancing at relocated Republican National Convention in Jacksonville despite Trump wanting packed mask-free coronation” via Katelyn Caralle of the Daily Mail — Scott said that if Republicans move their convention to Florida, he expects the massive crowds to wear masks and practice social distancing. ‘You have to do this safely. People need to wear masks. They need to social distance. You need to do this in a manner no one gets sick,’ Scott said. The senator said he wants the convention to be moved to Florida from the original location in Charlotte, North Carolina, although the reason for it being moved was because Trump wanted no masks and no social distancing.

“Poll shows Duval voters oppose RNC coming to Jacksonville, worry about coronavirus impact” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A majority of Duval voters do not want the Republican National Convention in their city this Summer, according to a new poll. The poll commissioned by Republican Voters Against Trump found 49% of those surveyed did not support Jacksonville hosting Trump’s nomination speech in August. Only 39% said they supported it. Further, 57% said they were concerned the convention would spur a new COVID-19 outbreak while only 43% said they weren’t worried. The poll was conducted on June 17 and 18, before Trump took the stage in Tulsa for his first major return to the campaign trail.

“The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island reports 638 layoffs, work-hour reductions” via Mark Masch of the Jacksonville Daily Record — The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. filed a notice with state and local officials reporting temporary layoffs or reductions in hours for 638 of the 649 employees at its Amelia Island resort hotel. The Ritz-Carlton, which filed its notice on June 2, joins two other major Northeast Florida hotels that filed layoff notices in the first week of June under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. All three hotels are likely to receive a large number of visitors during the Aug. 24-27 convention.

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

“Poll finds Kat Cammack, Judson Sapp atop CD 3 Republican primary” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A new poll commissioned by Cammack’s congressional campaign found the Republican primary for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District is a two-way race between her and Sapp. The poll found Sapp, who ran for the seat two years ago against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, in the lead with 12% support among Republican primary voters. Cammack followed with 10% support. The remainder of the field either showed up in the low single digits or fell in the catchall of “unsure,” which accounted for 60% of survey respondents. The poll identified another positive angle for the Cammack camp: her support is stronger among self-identified Trump Republicans, 15% of whom say she’s their top pick.

“Byron Donalds touts Trump’s praise in first TV ad” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Trump hasn’t issued an endorsement in Florida’s 19th Congressional District, but in a television ad, Donalds highlights personal compliments the Commander-in-Chief threw his way. “I want to thank Representative Donalds,” Trump says in news footage. “He’s got a tremendous future ahead of him.” The quote comes from an event last October when Donalds introduced the President at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum and presented him with the Bipartisan Justice Award. The moment now provides the foundation of a 30-second video spot.

“Local Congressional candidate denies affiliation with arrested man, despite contrary evidence” via Dave Elias of NBC 2 — A campaign staffer for the man who wants to be Southwest Florida’s next congressman has been arrested but candidate Dr. William Figlesthaler said the man was never affiliated with his campaign. Matthew Hurley was arrested for contempt of court charges, and numerous sources have confirmed Hurley has worked with Figlesthaler’s campaign. A campaign flyer for Figlesthaler lists Hurley’s name as part of the team. When asked about Hurley’s arrest, Figlesthaler denied any relationship. An arrest document lists Figlesthaler’s campaign as a possible employer to wage garnishments.

“Dueling fundraisers for state Senate candidates have Democrats online, Republicans outdoors” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — It’s a tale of two parties for state Senate candidates in Seminole County this week. Democrat Patricia Sigman’s meeting Tuesday will be entirely online. But Wednesday’s fundraiser for Republican Jason Brodeur will be in person at McKinnon Groves in Winter Garden. Brodeur’s event will be outside, according to its description as “an outdoor evening of food and fellowship,” which could lessen the potential for infection compared with an indoor event.

“Pam Bondi gets behind Ray Rodrigues in SD 27 race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Bondi threw her endorsement to Rodrigues in his Senate bid. Fresh off successfully defending Trump during the impeachment trial, Bondi said now was a critical time to elect conservative lawmakers. “Now more than ever we need conservative warriors like Ray Rodrigues fighting for the issues that matter to the hard-working people of Southwest Florida and families across the Sunshine State,” Bondi said. “Ray is unapologetically pro-life, fought to ban sanctuary cities, and will fight to secure our borders. I am proud to endorse Ray Rodrigues because he stands for our shared, conservative values.”

Lake County Sheriff endorses Keith Truenow for HD 31 — Sheriff Peyton Grinnell is endorsing Truenow, an agribusinessman who has entered the Republican primary to replace retiring Rep. Jennifer Sullivan. “Keith supports those of us who go to work every day to keep our community, state and nation safe. He advocates for the adequate funding of public safety and pledges to never support the absurd proposal to defund law enforcement,” Grinnell said. Truenow founded Lake Jem Farms based in Mount Dora. He is a farmer and rancher producing sod sold throughout Florida. Truenow also serves on local and statewide boards including Turfgrass Producers of Florida, Lake County Farm Bureau and the Lake County Fair Association.

Construction trade union endorses Samuel Vilchez Santiago for HD 48 — The International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 78 has formally endorsed Santiago. The IUPAT is among Florida’s preeminent skilled labor unions, specializing in representing the interests of painters, glaziers, drywall installers, and trade show workers. Wayne Lukash, Government Affairs and Communications Director for the IUPAT said: “The needs of working families are top priority to the IUPAT. That’s why we are supporting Samuel Vilchez Santiago for Florida HD 48. We have confidence in his ability to be a fierce advocate for our members in Tallahassee and we look forward to working alongside him.”

“Fiona McFarland takes pro-military message to Sarasota airwaves” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — McFarland has gone on television with an ad buy stressing her military service. In her new “Service Above Self ” ad, the House candidate running in District 72 shows off military honors in a biographic montage. Campaign spokeswoman Maryann Grgic said the ad will run on cable outlets in the Sarasota market. Footage of a Naval warship leads into images of the candidate in uniform, fading into an aerial view of Sarasota. Notably, the candidate moved to the region last year just as she prepared to run for office.

“Firefighter groups back Demi Busatta Cabrera in HD 114” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The South Florida Council of Fire Fighters (SFCFF) and the Coral Gables Professional Fire Fighters Association are both backing Busatta Cabrera’s bid. Busatta Cabrera is the lone Republican to qualify in the three-person field. Jean-Pierre Bado and Susi Loyzelle are competing for the Democratic nomination in HD 114. Busatta Cabrera has handily outraised Bado. She raised just under $11,000 in May, as fundraising in the region has slowed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Before the outbreak, Busatta Cabrera brought in some hefty monthly sums. Through June, Busatta Cabrera has added just over $96,000. She has just under $60,000 still on hand.

—“Meet Stevan Novakovic, a Republican running for House District 31” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

“Karen Marcus, county term-limited officials can run again after break, judge rules” via Hannah Morse of The Palm Beach Post — A Palm Beach County judge has ruled that former county commissioners can indeed run for the office again, as long as they sit out for at least one term. The order affirms former Commissioner Karen Marcus’ run for her old seat on the board, less than a month after a Republican resident of Tequesta filed a legal challenge against her and elections chief Wendy Sartory Link. Judge Glenn Kelley, who heard arguments Thursday, sided with Marcus and Palm Beach County. The decision can be appealed.

— TOP OPINION —

“UF ‘Gator Bait’ chant is gone. Kick FSU’s offensive ‘tomahawk chop’ to the curb, too” via the Miami Herald editorial board — It must have been a surprise to many to learn of the racist foundation of the University of Florida’s “Gator Bait” chant. Still, to some, the decision to ban the chant that Gator fans use to taunt their opponents might seem the height of tedious political correctness. It is anything but. Now Florida State University President John Thrasher should do something similar and get rid of the “Tomahawk Chop” at Seminole games.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump is flat-out wrong. Mail-in voting is safer, not vulnerable to fraud, like he says” via Juan-Carlos ‘J.C.’ Planas of the Miami Herald — After the dismal reviews of his political rally in Tulsa this weekend, Trump is back tweeting falsehoods about voting by mail and how it could “fraudulently” rob him of his reelection. As a former Republican member of the Florida Legislature, whose parents fled political oppression, I am appalled that my community would tolerate such an attack on our voting rights. In the last decade, there have been no cases in Florida where vote-by-mail fraud has been alleged, let alone, proven or overturned the results of an election.

“Florida TaxWatch recommends the expansion of virtual learning in K-12, colleges and universities to ‘reduce operating costs.’ It is a lazy recommendation, and here is my open letter to the TaxWatch CEO.” via Paul Cottle of Bridge to Tomorrow — Florida TaxWatch recommends the Legislature consider expanding the use of virtual learning in public schools, colleges and universities as a way to reduce operating costs. There is at present no physics education research supporting the assertion that any existing virtual learning model comes close to reproducing the learning gains that are characteristic of a well-designed and well-taught in-person active learning physics class. Furthermore, the student subpopulations who benefit the most from the in-person active learning model are those that suffer from severe underrepresentation.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Florida has reached another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19; we’ve now had more than 100,000 cases. And the death toll has reached 3,266, averaging more than 29 fatalities per day since the first deaths were reported on March 5.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— Last week, Gov. DeSantis suggested migrant farmworkers were spreading coronavirus. A lot of Latinos are saying the Governor should apologize for trying to blame people considered essential workers — and couldn’t get protective gear.

— Advocates for seniors are also blasting DeSantis for saying the recent spike in COVID-19 cases isn’t as bad as it seems because most of the victims are young adults. People in nursing homes are still in danger, they say, and shouldn’t write them off in the rush to reopen.

— Rep. Dianne Hart, a leading voice in the legislature for prison reform, says why she is urging the Department of Corrections to fire the guard who beat an inmate at Lake Correctional Thursday. The prisoner died the next day.

— The latest in Florida man, who fought his way into Walmart without a mask because, well, it’s Florida.

“Disney World announces more reopening dates for its hotels” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World has revealed more reopening dates for some of its on-property hotels as the resort continues a phased reopening from its coronavirus shutdown. On Monday, select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground opened for previously booked guests. Disney set these hotel reopening dates for already-booked guests, but the company emphasized that plans remain fluid and that folks could still be reassigned to other Disney lodging options. Disney World’s theme parks will start reopening July 11 with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios July 15.

“Walt Disney World park reservation system slammed on opening day” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — Walt Disney World’s new theme park reservation system was slammed by fans when it went live for select guests Monday, and some days are already sold out at the theme parks that will reopen next month. Disney opened its system first for people who already had a Walt Disney World hotel reservation. It goes live to annual passholders Friday and to the general public, but they may find days already booked. A Disney spokeswoman said that there is still availability for most parks on most days throughout the year.

“Amid pandemic, Live Nation announces drive-in concert series” via Mesfin Fekadu of The Associated Press — Tour promoter Live Nation has announced its first-ever drive-in concert series in the U.S. for July, months after the live music industry has been on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Concertgoers will be able to drive into the parking lots of the amphitheaters, a maximum of four people per car, and will have two empty parking lot spaces in between each vehicle so fans can watch and party from their designated individual tailgating zones. Attendees are encouraged to bring food, drinks and chairs, setting up around their cars to view the performers from the stage and also from the large LED screens.

“Golden Globes postponed until Feb. 28 amid coronavirus pandemic” via Anika Reed of the USA Today — The Golden Globe Awards are being pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic. The awards show, usually held in early January, will take place Feb. 28, 2021, joining other major awards shows in delaying celebrations amid the pandemic. “We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place Sunday, February 28, 2021,” the Golden Globes said in a tweet. The ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will take place on the originally scheduled date of the Oscars, which has been pushed back two months.

