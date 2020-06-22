Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Pam Bondi gets behind Ray Rodrigues in SD 27 race

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County to require face masks at all indoor businesses

Coronavirus Headlines

Surging U.S. virus cases raise fear outbreak is accelerating

Corona Economics Headlines

$500M for hurricane recovery distributed amid pandemic

Headlines Jax

Clay County Superintendent of Schools race the latest example of how write-in candidates can wreak havoc

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pasco Schools’ Kurt Browning tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates
Ray Rodrigues, Pam Bondi

Headlines

Pam Bondi gets behind Ray Rodrigues in SD 27 race

“Now more than ever we need conservative warriors like Ray Rodrigues.”

on

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi threw her endorsement to Rep. Ray Rodrigues in his Senate bid. Fresh off successfully defending President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial, Bondi said now was a critical time to elect conservative lawmakers.

“Now more than ever we need conservative warriors like Ray Rodrigues fighting for the issues that matter to the hard working people of Southwest Florida and families across the Sunshine State,” Bondi said.

“Ray is unapologetically pro-life, fought to ban sanctuary cities, and will fight to secure our borders. I am proud to endorse Ray Rodrigues because he stands for our shared, conservative values.”

Bondi weighs in on the Senate District 27 contest after Rodrigues drew a last-minute primary challenge from fellow House member Heather Fitzenhagen.

The surprise move meant Fitzenhagen, a Fort Myers Republican, jumped in after Rodrigues already shored up support from Senate leadership. Bondi’s backing shows he’s not done calling in the cavalry from Tallahassee.

In raising the issue of abortion in her statement, Bondi raised a significant contrast in the two Republican candidates. Fitzenhagen has cast some notable votes that upset the pro-life lobby, most recently speaking on the House floor against a parental consent requirement passed this year.

But the endorsement also showcases Rodrigues’ deep connections in Tallahassee. He served the last two years as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, and also served as House Republican Leader.

The strong connections are also reflected in aggressive fundraising for Rodrigues since he announced his run for Senate last year.

Fitzenhagen, in the short time since announcing her own candidacy, has sought to paint establishment support as a problem for Rodrigues. She’s also hinted she will contrast her environmental record, though Rodrigues said he has also worked successfully on water quality issues.

Fitzenhagen and Rodrigues square off in the Republican primary on August 18. The winner faces Democrat Rachel Brown in the general election.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?