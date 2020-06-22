Connect with us

Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis endorses Brian C. Johnson in HD 101

Two other Pembroke Pines officials are also backing Jonhson’s campaign.

on

Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis is one of three city officials endorsing West Park Vice Mayor Brian C. Johnson in the Democratic primary for House District 101.

“At this critical moment, there’s no one else I trust to fight for Pembroke Pines in Tallahassee than Vice Mayor Brian C. Johnson,” Ortis said.

“I have had the pleasure and privilege of working with him over many years, and I know for a fact that this is a man who will always stand up for our community.”

Johnson joined the West Park City Commission in 2014. He took over as Vice Mayor in 2016.

Ortis, meanwhile, began serving in the Pembroke Pines city government in 1996. He first took over as Mayor in 2004.

Pembroke Pines Vice Mayor Iris Siple and Commissioner Tom Good also announced Monday they would be backing Johnson’s campaign.

That adds to the list of groups and officials endorsing Johnson in the race including Rep. Shevrin Jones, who currently represents the district.

Jones is term-limited in HD 101, making the 2020 contest an open one. Jones is launching a Senate bid of his own.

Johnson has raised the most money in the HD 101 contest so far. He’s added nearly $91,000 in outside money through May, plus another $2,500 in self-loans.

Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed and former Miami-Dade County Public Administrator Marie Woodson are competing with Johnson for the Democratic nomination.

Woodson has collected nearly $82,000 in outside contributions on top of $5,000 in self loans. Mohammed has raised just over $24,000.

Woodson does have the cash-on-hand lead, with more than $69,000 available. Johnson has just under $44,000 going forward.

Vinny Parlatore has also filed to run as a Republican in the left-leaning district. So far, he’s raised just $50 and added another $2,225 in self-loans to his campaign.

HD 101 covers portions of Broward County including West Park, Pembroke Park, and Hallandale Beach. The Democratic primary will take place on Aug. 18.

