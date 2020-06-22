Connect with us

America in Crisis Headlines

Tallahassee, north Florida leaders to discuss equality in town hall multi-series

America in Crisis Headlines

In America’s oldest city, a reckoning over St. Augustine's Confederate past

America in Crisis Headlines

NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race

America in Crisis Headlines

'Maoist, Marxist weirdos' driving protest 'mobs', claims Marco Rubio

America in Crisis Headlines

Amid cultural shifts, Donald Trump tries to stir a backlash

America in Crisis Headlines

Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting

America in Crisis

Tallahassee, north Florida leaders to discuss equality in town hall multi-series

Elected officials, law enforcement, and community and business leaders will engage.

on

Following the waves of local and national protests over the police killing of George Floyd, nearly two dozen community leaders from Tallahassee and north Florida have chosen to take part in a three-part online town hall series to discuss an array of topics surrounding equality in America.

The Village Square forum titled “Equality in Life” seeks to “actively address race and equality issues” and will include a variety of community and government leaders from various levels and departments.

“As our beloved Tallahassee/Leon County community joins others around the nation in the important unfinished work to make the promise of equality a reality, constructive conversation helps to illuminate the path to progress and meaningful change,” the announcement said.

The first forum will be held on June 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will focus on justice and law enforcement.

The forum will include Reverend R.B. Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church,U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe of the Northern District of Florida, FBI Special Agent in Charge Rachel Rojas, Second Judicial Circuit Attorney Jack Campbell, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil, Chief Lawrence Revell of the Tallahassee Police Department, NAACP President Adner Marcelin and Talethia Edwards, founder and president of the Greater Bond Community Neighborhood Association.

Attorney Ben Crump, Floyd’s family attorney, was extended an invitation. 

Former Tallahassee Democrat Publisher Skip Foster will moderate.

The second forum will be held on July 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will focus on business and growth.

The forum will include Tallahassee Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox,  Leon County Commission Chair Bryan Desloge, Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Beth Corum, Katrina Tuggerson of Capital City Chamber of Commerce, Big Bend Minority Chamber President Antonio Jefferson and CEO of ACT House, Dominick Ard’is.

An invitation was also extended to Dr. Shawnta Friday-Stroud of the FAMU School of Business and Industry and Peter Boulware, co-owner of Legacy Toyota.

The forum will be facilitated by President of Salter Mitchell PR Heidi Otway.

The third and final forum will be held on July 21 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. and will focus on schools and the future.

The forum will include Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky HannahDarryl Jones of the Leon County School Board,  Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad or Assistant City Manager Cynthia Barber, County Administrator Vince Long, Leadership Tallahassee Board incoming President Sha’Ron James and FAMU Dean of College of Education Dr. Alison Watkins.

The forum will be facilitated by Government Affairs Consultant Lila Jaber of the Gunster Law Firm.

To register for any of the three Zoom forums, go online to The Village Square  or call 850.281.1223 for more information.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?