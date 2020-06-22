Tallahassee, north Florida leaders to discuss equality in town hall multi-series

Following the waves of local and national protests over the police killing of George Floyd, nearly two dozen community leaders from Tallahassee and north Florida have chosen to take part in a three-part online town hall series to discuss an array of topics surrounding equality in America.

The Village Square forum titled “Equality in Life” seeks to “actively address race and equality issues” and will include a variety of community and government leaders from various levels and departments.

“As our beloved Tallahassee/Leon County community joins others around the nation in the important unfinished work to make the promise of equality a reality, constructive conversation helps to illuminate the path to progress and meaningful change,” the announcement said.

The first forum will be held on June 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will focus on justice and law enforcement.

The forum will include Reverend R.B. Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church,U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe of the Northern District of Florida, FBI Special Agent in Charge Rachel Rojas, Second Judicial Circuit Attorney Jack Campbell, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil, Chief Lawrence Revell of the Tallahassee Police Department, NAACP President Adner Marcelin and Talethia Edwards, founder and president of the Greater Bond Community Neighborhood Association.

Attorney Ben Crump, Floyd’s family attorney, was extended an invitation.

Former Tallahassee Democrat Publisher Skip Foster will moderate.

The second forum will be held on July 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will focus on business and growth.

The forum will include Tallahassee Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, Leon County Commission Chair Bryan Desloge, Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Beth Corum, Katrina Tuggerson of Capital City Chamber of Commerce, Big Bend Minority Chamber President Antonio Jefferson and CEO of ACT House, Dominick Ard’is.

An invitation was also extended to Dr. Shawnta Friday-Stroud of the FAMU School of Business and Industry and Peter Boulware, co-owner of Legacy Toyota.

The forum will be facilitated by President of Salter Mitchell PR Heidi Otway.

The third and final forum will be held on July 21 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. and will focus on schools and the future.

The forum will include Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hannah, Darryl Jones of the Leon County School Board, Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad or Assistant City Manager Cynthia Barber, County Administrator Vince Long, Leadership Tallahassee Board incoming President Sha’Ron James and FAMU Dean of College of Education Dr. Alison Watkins.

The forum will be facilitated by Government Affairs Consultant Lila Jaber of the Gunster Law Firm.

To register for any of the three Zoom forums, go online to The Village Square or call 850.281.1223 for more information.