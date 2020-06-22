Connect with us

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Tourism agency workshops strategic plan changes

Headlines South Florida

City of Miami to require masks in public amid recent rise in COVID cases

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Clay County Superintendent of Schools race the latest example of how write-in candidates can wreak havoc

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?

America in Crisis Headlines

Tallahassee, north Florida leaders to discuss equality in town hall multi-series

Headlines Presidential

Poll shows Duval voters oppose RNC coming to Jacksonville, worry about coronavirus impact
Visit Florida's Dana Young was in Israel with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Headlines

Tourism agency workshops strategic plan changes

VISIT FLORIDA is refining strategic documents.

on

VISIT FLORIDA, the state tourism agency, discussed on Monday some language changes in planning documents slated to be approved by the full board this week.

The discussion was remarkably normal given the uncertain times for the industry and the state itself in the face of the implacable coronavirus.

Percentages and sheer numbers of positive tests flirt dangerously with records daily, and though the agency emerged from the Legislative Session with full funding, the Governor has yet to sign the budget that goes into effect July 1.

However, there was little discussion of COVID-19 pressures, with a conference call that sounded like something from smoother economic times, with lots of aspirational rhetoric about “the #1 travel destination in the world” and the like.

One exception was at the end, when CEO Dana Young remarked on the challenges faced by the VISIT FLORIDA team as they crafted the document.

Conversa_728x90

COO Craig Thomas noted that “industry insights” were used to refine the final “industrywide vision” product, ahead of committee approval Tuesday and approval by the full board Wednesday.

Among those changes: language addressing the correlation between a flourishing tourism sector and quality of life issues.

“The quality of life idea would be one of the most significant changes we’re making,” Thomas said about the mission statement.

There will be some flexibility given the diversity of the industry.

“Once you get to this quality of life mission, as you go further down into goals and objectives, it would be  … challenging to get those spot on uniformly applicable to all these stakeholders,” Thomas remarked.

Going forward, more industry collaboration is sought, as well as an affirmation of the connection between success of the tourism industry and quality of life.

“Florida’s one of the top destinations in the world and we want to stay on top” was one insight that stayed the same.

Thomas noted that the industry has “proven our resiliency time and time again,” saying that the industry has “overcome obstacles.”

“Some of the things we have to overcome have to do with the Legislature,” remarked one participant on the call, a nod to the parlous budget process in recent years.

However, at least for the next three years, House and Senate leaders agree to keep the agency going.

Also discussed: a desire for “synergy” with partners, including “refining our role” to “make the biggest impact at the state level,” and ways to word concepts like “facilitating conversations.”

The language on how to achieve synergy is a work in progress, given the “dynamic situation” the agency is in, Thomas said.

“You might be in a really good place for the time being,” but things “evolve and change.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?