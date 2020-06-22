Pasco Schools’ Kurt Browning tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates

Pasco County Superintendent of Schools Kurt Browning has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at home, the school district said in a news release Monday.

Browning, a former Florida secretary of state, began feeling symptoms such as fever and chills Friday and sought a test. The results came back positive Sunday.

“My symptoms are relatively minor, but I’m not taking this lightly,’’ Browning, 61, said in a prepared statement. “I’m looking forward to get back to work full strength as soon as the medical experts say I can.”

The news release said Browning has spent “some time” working at his office in recent weeks but that self-isolation or testing would not be required for other people because his interactions did not involve close contact.

___

Republished with permission of the News Service of Florida.