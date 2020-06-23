Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Angie Nixon takes cash lead in HD 14 contest

2020 Headlines

Darren Aquino wants 'communist sympathizer' Cindy Banyai fired from FGCU

Corona Economics Headlines

Orlando, Tampa July Bar exams expected to be in-person, raising concerns

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida unemployment filings slow in past week

Headlines Presidential

Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center to host October presidential debate

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Phil Moore, a Democrat running for House District 53
Angie Nixon, Democratic candidate in HD 14.

Headlines

Angie Nixon takes cash lead in HD 14 contest

Meanwhile, incumbent is giving away free gas cards.

on

In Northwest Jacksonville’s House District 14, momentum continues to build for the challenger to incumbent Rep. Kim Daniels.

Angie Nixon, the Democrat who hopes to upend Rep. Kim Daniels, took a major step in that direction between June 1 and 12.

Nixon, who was an aide to former Rep. Mia Jones, raised $26,146 during that period … a sum which pushed her over Daniels in the all important cash on hand metric.

Nixon has just over $60,000 on hand. Daniels, who has raised $63,750, has just under $50,000 to spend.

For Nixon, the June haul was enough to warrant a press release.

“I’m thrilled and humbled that individuals across this District, State, & Country want change. It’s time for new leadership that will be consistent, ethical, accessible and someone residents can trust,” Nixon said.

Nixon has a lot of endorsements for a Democratic primary. From JaxBiz (the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce political committee) and the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Firefighters to national groups like People for the American Way, the challenger to the embattled incumbent has all the outside help she could want.

Daniels, meanwhile, seems to be struggling with how to respond to the most concerted political challenge she has faced since Republican Anna Brosche defeated her in her 2015 Jacksonville City Council reelection bid.

Unlike Nixon, who aggressively fundraised in the first part of June, Daniels raised nothing, spending $7,229 on her qualifying fee and a print job.

Until Nixon emerged, Daniels (an evangelist by vocation) was enjoying the support of prominent House Republicans, fans of her support of parental consent for youth abortions and other social conservative priorities.

Outgoing Republican House Appropriations Chair Travis Cummings and future Republican Speaker of the House Paul Renner political committees, as well as political committees they put money into, helped out in previous months.

Financial reports in May, like the first part of June, show a campaign in difficulty.

Daniels poured $13,000 of her own money into the race in May, the bulk of the money she raised.

Meanwhile, she is spending money in atypical ways.

“As a pastor I am dealing with situations where people are experiencing hard times like never before. God has blessed me to partner with local pastors to give away $10,000.00 worth of gas for vehicles,” she posted to Facebook June 18 under her Apostle Kimberly Daniels account.

In this article:, ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Domino

    June 23, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Angie has paid her dues.
    Time for Daniels to sing the blues.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?