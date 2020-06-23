Connect with us

Jacksonville shows another triple digit increase in COVID-19 cases

A vacant downtown Jacksonville might have helped keep coronavirus from infecting the homeless population. Photo by Drew Dixon.

Jax

Coronavirus cases increase by 117 in Duval County, a second day drop.

Jacksonville’s coronavirus case count increase remained in the triple digits, according to state data released Tuesday, but for the second day easeed slightly.

There were 3,202 new cases reported in Duval County Monday, an increase of 117 cases from Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health. That’s down from 183 Sunday, which was the first day to show the number of new cases dropping below 200 in three days.

Jacksonville also two new deaths, bringing the Duval total to 62.

The number of people hospitalized due to the infection has remained relatively flat for the past week in Jacksonville, landing at 335 Monday.

Elsewhere on the First Coast, St. Johns County now has 510, up 14 from Sunday.

That’s a notable slow down St. Johns County, which had been jumping by about 30 cases each day for the past week. There were no new deaths, leaving the total at seven, and only one new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 58.

Other counties in the five-county Northeast Florida region remained mostly unchanged. Clay and Baker counties saw the total number of cases actually decrease slightly, which sometimes happens after the DOH makes adjustments. Nassau county increased to 126 total cases, up by six compared to Sunday.

Across the First Coast, there are now 4,391 cases of corona virus, up by 127 from Sunday. So. far the region has seen 106 deaths and hospitalized 521.

Across Florida, there are now 103,503 cases, 3,238 deaths and 13,325 hospitalizations.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

