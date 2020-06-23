Jacksonville shows another triple digit increase in COVID-19 cases

Jacksonville’s coronavirus case count increase remained in the triple digits, according to state data released Tuesday, but for the second day easeed slightly.

There were 3,202 new cases reported in Duval County Monday, an increase of 117 cases from Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health. That’s down from 183 Sunday, which was the first day to show the number of new cases dropping below 200 in three days.

Jacksonville also two new deaths, bringing the Duval total to 62.

The number of people hospitalized due to the infection has remained relatively flat for the past week in Jacksonville, landing at 335 Monday.

Elsewhere on the First Coast, St. Johns County now has 510, up 14 from Sunday.

That’s a notable slow down St. Johns County, which had been jumping by about 30 cases each day for the past week. There were no new deaths, leaving the total at seven, and only one new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 58.

Other counties in the five-county Northeast Florida region remained mostly unchanged. Clay and Baker counties saw the total number of cases actually decrease slightly, which sometimes happens after the DOH makes adjustments. Nassau county increased to 126 total cases, up by six compared to Sunday.

Across the First Coast, there are now 4,391 cases of corona virus, up by 127 from Sunday. So. far the region has seen 106 deaths and hospitalized 521.

Across Florida, there are now 103,503 cases, 3,238 deaths and 13,325 hospitalizations.