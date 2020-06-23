Meet Pasha Baker, a Democrat running for House District 28

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them. Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Pasha Baker, a Democratic candidate for House District 28.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

I’ve never been represented by someone who looks like me or has lived my life. It’s time that changes for all of us.

Education background?

I was taught by the Seminole County Public School system and graduated from the University of South Florida in Tampa. I took executive courses at Yale to further strengthen my business background.

What was your first job?

Krystal’s.

Significant other? Kids?

No significant other or kids just yet. My focus is on this race and in serving my constituents the best I can.



Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I received a lot of encouragement after my run for Mayor of Sanford to keep fighting the good fight. After my loss, I shook it off and refocused on making sure that Seminole County and the everyday Floridian had a voice in state government.

Who do you count on for advice?

I grew up in the church, so I lean a lot on my faith and prayer. I also talk to my mother, she was the First Black Teacher to integrate Lake Mary Elementary, has a few Master Degrees, and is a well respected as an educator throughout Seminole County.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

I don’t have a Political Consultant. My Campaign Manager is Geraldo Gabriel Atiles Reyes and Campaign Coordinator is Isabella Hodge. I’m supported heavily by several diverse organizations. I am extremely grateful for all the connections, endorsements, and wisdom they have shown me in this campaign.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

The first person to donate to my campaign was my aunt Sharon Sims. She is a retired Naval Veteran and Teacher, who has watched me grow up since I was a little girl. Aunt Sharon doesn’t just personally understand the struggle our Veterans and Teachers, face, she knows what we need to fix it. She believes I’m that fix and I take that seriously.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

I love watching and speaking with women of color, such as Rep. Geraldine Thompson, Rep. Anna Eskamani, Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Rep. Dottie Joseph, Rep. Kamia Brown, Congresswomen Val Demings and Stephanie Murphy, and etc., go up to Tallahassee and not take no for an answer. It’s time that we have more women and more women of color in office who know that their place is actually at the table.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

It’s not hard to understand why people distrust their elected officials. They are directly involved in and complicit in creating a system that favors wealthy citizens over the everyday person. Their struggle hardly sees the light of day in the Legislature and why would it? It’s the big donors and the folks that can afford to run who have the influence. I’m not that person. I’m a working woman who’s not a stranger to the struggles of life. My voice and my experience will help make the conversation in Tallahassee one that is more representative by default. I don’t believe that is enough though. I will fight harder than the special interests do to pass meaningful legislation that helps real people.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

My top three issues start with fully funding our public education system so that our teachers get paid what they deserve and our schools have the resources they need for their students. Second is restoring and protecting our environment and waterways. Third is expanding access to affordable healthcare for the everyday Floridian.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

I find that e-commerce is a very interesting disruptive innovation. Now, especially with the COVID outbreak, e-commerce has completely changed how we shop and what we buy. As a result, we’ve begun to see the real human cost that has and I would want to explore that.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

First, a voice who actually speaks. Second, legislation that directly helps people start and maintain small businesses, send their children to great schools, and prevents overcrowding from occurring. And lastly, someone who won’t just ask for their vote but work for it the whole term.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

I believe the best governor has to be Governor Bob Graham. His leadership didn’t just make Florida a premier destination for anyone, he did so with compassion. His policies moved the needle forward and didn’t use everyday Floridians as collateral to get it done. I admire that approach.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

Outside of how long and convoluted the Florida Constitution is, I would repeal Section 22 regarding a minor’s pregnancy. I do not believe it is not the right of the state to get involved in the faith, family, or privacy of a citizen’s life. Anything that makes it harder for a woman to have autonomy over her body is unacceptable to me.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

I think people really like yard signs. It shows support and enthusiasm and that can’t be replaced. They’re not vital to my campaign’s strategy but I am happy to support the enthusiasm around my campaign with signs.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

The Bible.

Where do you get your political news?

My background is International Relations/Business. I read 4 newspapers each morning to get diverse views.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Yeah I am on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The handles and links are below.

https://www.facebook.com/pashaforFloridaHouse28/

Twitter and Instagram: @theposhlyfe

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

Business as usual isn’t working. Our struggles grow bigger everyday and its past time for us to have someone in office who represents YOU, not their donors. I get the struggle because I live it too. Together, we truly can be the change we need.

Hobbies?

Tennis, visiting museums and art galleries, and relaxing at the beach.

Favorite sport and sports team?

The Orlando Magic, they’re my home-team and I remember when the franchise was started:)