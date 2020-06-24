Amid budget hardships, Gov. DeSantis signs teacher pay raises

After questions about whether teachers will see their pay raises next school year as promised, Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation to give teachers that boost.

The plan to raise the minimum teacher salary to $47,500 annually will cost the state $500 million, a significant cut of the Legislature’s $93.2 billion spending plan. With revenue shortfalls from the COVID-19 pandemic weighing down on the fiscal year’s economic outlook, DeSantis is expected to shave between a few hundred million to $1 billion from the budget, including by nixing some of his own priorities.

Entering the 2020 Session, the Governor had named the plan a top priority, calling 2020 the “year of the teacher.”

DeSantis’ answer to the plan’s uncertainty came Wednesday, when he flew to Hialeah to sign the measure (HB 641) into law at Mater Academy Charter School. He noted that preserving the plan was a challenge.

“Although we have not made every decision about the budget, I can report this will be there 100%,” he said. “We’re going to have to make tough choices, but this is important.”

Approximately 100,000 public and charter school teachers are set to get raises totaling $400 million under the proposal, and Florida will jump from 26th to the top five in minimum teacher salaries. It doesn’t apply to substitute teachers or other support staff.

The plan also replaces the Best and Brightest bonus program and provides $100 million in extra pay for teachers making already making more than the set minimum.

On Thursday, budget watchdogs at Florida TaxWatch released a plan to save the state $6 billion through vetos and legislative action were lawmakers to convene for a Special Session. The proposal included delaying pay raises until Jan. 1 or July 1, 2021, if necessary.

DeSantis thanked Senate President Bill Galvano, Senate budget chief Rob Bradley, Sen. Kelli Stargel and others for their role in the legislative process, noting that the Legislature approved upon his vision.

“It was not something that a lot of people thought necessarily could get done,” DeSantis said. “Even some of the people up here may have had a little bit of misgivings about it at times just because there’s only a limited amount of dollars and you’ve got to make tough decisions a lot of times.”

Bradley recalled when the Governor first announced the education plan in October and called it a “promise made, promise kept.”

“People said after COVID, this shouldn’t happen, should we even do this anymore,” he said. “But today, it’s happening.”

The future for pay raises looked more certain last week after the Governor was asked whether he was reconsidering the priority.

“Teacher raises are important,” DeSantis told reporters in Tallahassee. “I said I’m going to veto some things in my budget. I’m not going to veto everything in my budget, so we want to obviously try to deliver as many of the priorities as we can.”

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran noted the plan is the largest education proposal in the history of the state.

“The biggest winner from this initiative, Governor, is the students,” he said.

After Spring Break, schools went remote for the remainder of the 2019 to 2020 school years. Students will return to campus in the fall, but DeSantis thanked teachers for their innovation during distance learning.

“It was not an easy transition,” he said. “I think Florida did better than just about any other state, but it’s not the same as having a teacher standing in front of kids in a classroom.”