Pro-Hispanic PAC backs Gregory Tony for Broward Sheriff

The Hispanic Vote PAC — a Florida-based group with chapters in Broward, Palm Beach and Southwest Florida — is endorsing Sheriff Gregory Tony in the 2020 race to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

Tony is competing in the contest as a Democrat. He’s one of six Democratic contenders in the 11-person field.

“We are excited to put our support behind Sheriff Gregory Tony for the upcoming 2020 Broward Sheriff’s election,” said Michael Garcia, chair of The Hispanic Vote PAC.

“He has proven himself to be an able and impressive leader to continue taking on police reform, keeping our community safe, and leading BSO into a brighter future.”

The race also features three Republicans, a non-party affiliated candidate and a write-in candidate. Broward County leans heavily Democratic, however, making it likely a Democrat will take the office.

“I am honored to receive The Hispanic Vote’s endorsement,” Tony said. “I will continue to fight for equal justice for all in our community, working to end police brutality, increase diversity within the department, and to make BSO more accountable, transparent, and effective going forward.”

Tony has emphasized that push in recent weeks. In mid-June, his campaign released its first TV ad of the cycle, highlighting two instances where Tony fired deputies facing accusations of misconduct.

Tony took over the office in early 2019 after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Tony’s predecessor, Scott Israel. DeSantis cited BSO’s handling of the 2018 Parkland shooting and 2017 Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting as reasons for the dismissal.

After being removed from his post, Israel is again contending for his old job in the 2020 election.

He has placed second to Tony in fundraising so far. Tony, however, has had issues of his own. In May, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Tony failed to fully disclose his previous use of LSD when applying to work at the Coral Springs Police Department.

Tony also did not disclose his involvement in a fatal shooting incident in 1993. Tony was cleared in juvenile court after shooting and killing 18-year-old Hector Rodriguez when Tony was just 14 years old. Because Tony was vindicated, that record was sealed.

Still, Tony has continued to court endorsements since those stories broke.

The primary contest will take place on Aug. 18. The Democratic nominee will be positioned as the favorite in the race come November.