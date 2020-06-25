Connect with us

South Florida

Pro-Hispanic PAC backs Gregory Tony for Broward Sheriff

South Florida

Labor group backs Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

South Florida

Palm Beach County to require masks in public as Lois Frankel bashes state and federal COVID-19 response

Headlines South Florida

Several Miami-Dade cities to require masks in public amid recent rise in COVID cases

Headlines South Florida

Miami police union pledges to fund defense for cop who shot Rayshard Brooks

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade Mayor not worried by rise in COVID-19 cases: 'We don't see this as concerning'
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony had shot and killed a man in his younger days. Image via AP.

South Florida

Pro-Hispanic PAC backs Gregory Tony for Broward Sheriff

Tony is one of six Democratic contenders in the 11-person field.

on

The Hispanic Vote PAC — a Florida-based group with chapters in Broward, Palm Beach and Southwest Florida — is endorsing Sheriff Gregory Tony in the 2020 race to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

Tony is competing in the contest as a Democrat. He’s one of six Democratic contenders in the 11-person field.

“We are excited to put our support behind Sheriff Gregory Tony for the upcoming 2020 Broward Sheriff’s election,” said Michael Garcia, chair of The Hispanic Vote PAC.

“He has proven himself to be an able and impressive leader to continue taking on police reform, keeping our community safe, and leading BSO into a brighter future.”

The race also features three Republicans, a non-party affiliated candidate and a write-in candidate. Broward County leans heavily Democratic, however, making it likely a Democrat will take the office.

“I am honored to receive The Hispanic Vote’s endorsement,” Tony said. “I will continue to fight for equal justice for all in our community, working to end police brutality, increase diversity within the department, and to make BSO more accountable, transparent, and effective going forward.”

Tony has emphasized that push in recent weeks. In mid-June, his campaign released its first TV ad of the cycle, highlighting two instances where Tony fired deputies facing accusations of misconduct.

Tony took over the office in early 2019 after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Tony’s predecessor, Scott Israel. DeSantis cited BSO’s handling of the 2018 Parkland shooting and 2017 Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting as reasons for the dismissal.

After being removed from his post, Israel is again contending for his old job in the 2020 election.

He has placed second to Tony in fundraising so far. Tony, however, has had issues of his own. In May, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Tony failed to fully disclose his previous use of LSD when applying to work at the Coral Springs Police Department.

Tony also did not disclose his involvement in a fatal shooting incident in 1993. Tony was cleared in juvenile court after shooting and killing 18-year-old Hector Rodriguez when Tony was just 14 years old. Because Tony was vindicated, that record was sealed.

Still, Tony has continued to court endorsements since those stories broke.

The primary contest will take place on Aug. 18. The Democratic nominee will be positioned as the favorite in the race come November.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?