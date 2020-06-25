Hillsborough, Pinellas dip from Tuesday’s unprecedented COVID-19 caseload, but it’s still bad

Connect with us

Hillsborough County saw a major dip Wednesday compared to Tuesday’s unprecedented spike in new COVID-19 cases, plummeting from 709 to 435.

Still, Wednesday’s reported caseload is the second highest date on record in the county and brings Hillsborough’s total number of cases since the virus surfaced in Florida in March to 7,329, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

If Hillsborough remains on this trajectory, it will exceed 10,000 cases in less than a week.

Also down Wednesday was the county’s positivity rate. It dropped to 10% from Tuesday’s record high of 20.4%. The county’s seven-day average remains a staggering 14.67%.

Pinellas County saw a similar single day dip, though its overall trajectory is also troubling.

Numbers dropped to 282 Wednesday from 351 Tuesday, the county’s new record. Pinellas County has now reported 4,669 cases.

It’s positivity rate dropped nearly 10 points Wednesday to 8.8%, but the county’s seven-day average remains in double digits at 12%.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying the significance of the rapid increases seen over the past several days, noting new cases are largely affecting a younger and more resilient demographic.

That trend is consistent in both Hillsborough and Pinellas. The median age of all coronavirus patients in Hillsborough remains at 35 while in Pinellas it dropped to 39.

Pinellas County’s rate of cases in longterm care facilities also continues to trend downward, landing at just 18% of all cases, down from a quarter just a week ago. Still, its average is seven points higher than the state as a whole.

Total hospitalizations are up to 592 in Hillsborough County and 589 in Pinellas. The death toll is 127 in Hillsborough is and 137 in Pinellas. Hillsborough County’s hospitalization and death rates are lower than the state average at 8% and 2%, respectively. At 13%, Pinellas County’s hospitalization rate is higher than the state average of 12%. It’s death rate, 3%, is consistent with the state.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

