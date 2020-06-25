Nikki Fried demands statewide mask order over Governor’s objections

In the latest signal of an irreparable breach between Florida’s Republican Governor and sole Democrat in the Cabinet, Nikki Fried called for a mask order Thursday.

Though some cities have insisted upon masks in indoor public buildings, Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted the call for a statewide order.

Nonetheless, Fried, the current Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, is trying to push the Governor into a political decision he’s reluctant to make.

“With 31,299 new cases in the past week alone, Florida has emerged as a new hotspot for COVID-19. While this pandemic threatens to spiral out of control, our leadership is rushing headlong into further re-opening the state,” Fried said, in a statement from her office.

“We must take basic protective measures immediately. That’s why today, I am calling on the Governor to issue a statewide order requiring masks to be worn in public places. This is common sense, violates no one’s liberties, and follows the lead of 18 other states like North Carolina, Kentucky, and New York. If we’re to beat this virus together, we must all act together, with all Floridians doing their part.”

North Carolina’s current mask order, it bears mentioning, resulted in Charlotte losing a big chunk of the Republican National Convention to Florida – specifically Jacksonville, which has no mask order and no plans to issue one.

Fried’s call for statewide indoor masking comes at a time when Florida’s COVID-19 case count is on the surge, with no abatement on the horizon.

State health officials reported more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases for a second time Thursday, following up on the record 5,511 cases listed Wednesday. More than 3,300 Florida residents have died, according to official tallies, data that Commissioner Fried has previously said can’t be trusted.

For his part, the Governor is disinclined to mandate coverings of the sort Fried and many others want.

He said Tuesday that “you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.”