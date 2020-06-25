Andrew Gillum’s political committee spends another $89K in legal fees in 12-day span

The legal bills continue to pile up for Andrew Gillum‘s political committee, Forward Florida. The organization dropped nearly $89,000 in legal fees in just the first 12 days of June.

That’s more than 80% of the $108,000 the PC spent during that time frame.

The latest reports filed with the Division of Elections show Forward Florida sent more than $65,000 to the Perkins Coie law firm. Another firm, Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler, received nearly $24,000.

The early June legal bills add on to hundreds of thousands already sent to those two law firms in recent months.

Forward Florida spent more than $56,000 in May. The prior month, the PC dropped $125,000. In the last two months of 2019, Forward Florida forked over $450,000 to the two firms.

Reports show the remaining $19,000 the PC spent from June 1-12 went toward consulting services, software expenses and campaign finance services.

For the third straight reporting period, Forward Florida reported $0 in contributions, leaving the fund with around $1.27 million remaining.

Forward Florida supported Gillum’s 2018 gubernatorial run as he secured the democratic nomination. Republican Ron DeSantis edged out the Democratic candidate while his committee sat on more than $3 million.

Orlando attorney John Morgan — a former Gillum donor — bashed Gillum’s handling of the unspent 2018 campaign cash. Morgan threatened to sue Gillum last year to recoup money he donated.

Following his 2018 loss, Gillum used Forward Florida’s remaining balance to fund a voter registration campaign.

Forward Florida also sent money to organizations backing Democratic House and Senate candidates in 2020. The House Victory Caucus received $150,000. Senate Victory received $75,000 in what was labeled an “initial investment.”

In May, the group also donated $232,000 to the Florida Democratic Party.

Gillum retreated from the public spotlight following an embarrassing episode at the Miami Beach hotel. The former Tallahassee Mayor was found with another man who was suspected of overdosing on crystal meth. Gillum denied doing any illegal drugs, though he admitted to drinking too much. He entered rehab shortly after the incident.