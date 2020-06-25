‘This is anarchy’: Rick Scott blasts ‘mob’ targeting Abraham Lincoln memorial

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, in a produced video he tweeted out Thursday afternoon, stood against a “mob” seeking to destroy a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington D.C.

While the mob wasn’t yet present when he recorded the video, they are expected to congregate Thursday evening to attempt to tear down the Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park.

Protesters under the aegis of the Freedom Neighborhood, reports Newsweek, plan to tear down the statue because black people had no say in its development or placing.

Scott objected strenuously, saying that the move reflected “anarchy” aided and abetted by “left wing mayors, left wing governors sitting on the sidelines and watching things happen.”

“I’ve got a statue of Lincoln behind me with the Emancipation Proclamation,” Scott said. “It was started by a freed slave and started with her first earnings when she was free.”

“Lincoln was not a confederate soldier or confederate general,” Scott added, “but we have individuals around this country vowing to tear down this statue.”

“They are delusional. They are wrong. They are ignorant of our history,” the Senator continued. “This is anarchy.”

“This is exactly what happens in Communist countries,” Scott continued. “They come in. They start tearing down the statues. They rewrite history and try to rename everything.”

“What’s next? Is it the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, are they going to start burning our books, rewriting history.”

“They hate our country and they want to make sure our children and grandchildren hate this country,” Scott said. “It has got to stop.”

For Scott, the defense of the Lincoln statue continues a recent trend of bemoaning the anarchic destruction of monuments to United States Presidents of the 19th century.

A Tuesday afternoon Tweet found the Senator defending monuments against the depredations of “liberal politicians” and “the mob” they enable. In that case, the statue was of Andrew Jackson, best known for signing the Indian Removal Act of 1830.

