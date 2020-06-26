Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Opponents decry Anthony Sabatini's 'Mask-Nazis' crusade as 'childish,' like 'a baby'

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

As bars close, Ron DeSantis says he trusts Floridians to follow social distancing

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis stops fighting New York's COVID-19 Floridian quarantine

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Not about politics': Nikki Fried continues mask order push

Headlines SW Florida

COVID-19 cases in Southwest Florida reach 15,000

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County Donald Trump supporters want to set the world record for biggest 'Trumptilla'
Photo from Rep. Anthony Sabatini's Facebook account showing him wearing an (-95 mask while on duty with the Florida National Guard.

Headlines

Opponents decry Anthony Sabatini’s ‘Mask-Nazis’ crusade as ‘childish,’ like ‘a baby’

Sabatini, in turn, called those critics “nut jobs.”

on

As Lake County Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini endeavors to make himself Florida’s leading opponent of face mask mandates, filing lawsuits around the state and and decrying “Mask-Nazis,” his election opponents responded calling him “childish” and “a baby.”

Sabatini, of Howie in the Hills, has filed and discussed preparing lawsuits seeking to strike down face mask mandates filed in various counties initiated by officials seeking to stop or slow down the sudden resurgence of COVID-19, including in Orange and Leon. He’s also undertaken as high-profile a campaign denouncing such rules as unnecessary and unconstitutional.

In a tweet Friday he declared officials advocating such rules as “Mask-Nazis,” and urged them to read a post he retweeted about Scandinavian countries discouraging mask wearing.

There are three Democrats running in the August 18 primary seeking a shot at Sabatini in House District 32, covering most of Lake County. Ryan Morales of Clermont called him “childish” and said, “he seriously just needs to grow up.” Linda Kero of Leesburg declared, “He’s a baby. He’s a spoiled baby.” A third Democrat, Stephanie Dukes of Clermont, did not respond.

“It’s sickening to see him do this,” Morales said.

“I think it is terribly irresponsible to the people of his district,” Kero said.

In response, Sabatini dismissed them as “nut jobs” throwing “emotional temper tantrums.”

Sabatini said he does not believe there is an imminent public health crisis in Florida.

Instead, he believes that the rising COVID-19 infection numbers are reflections of increased testing, finding large numbers of asymptomatic people who weren’t showing up in previous testing, and that even rising hospitalization numbers in places like Orange and Seminole counties are suspect indicators.

Masks, he said, should be left up to individuals and businesses. The government does not really have a crisis it needs to address, Sabatini claims. And even it it did, it should not be addressed with what he considers an unconstitutional abridgment of people’s rights by requiring them to wear masks in public. “I think they’re worth fighting for,” he said.

“It does bother me that people try to silence and stop the debate and seek to inhibit conversation about these types of policies and try to vilify anybody who actually questions it. I think that’s sick and disturbing,” he said.

He defended his “Mask-Nazis” insult as a variation of the “soup Nazi” gag from the Seinfeld sitcom in the 1990s, saying it was his attempt to bring a sense of humor into politics.

House District 32 has a heavy Republican base and is in a county with a tradition of supporting politicians whose statements and policies sometimes test the extremes of right-wing conservatism. Sabatini has routinely sought to test those bounds himself. Democrats are charging that this time he may have gone too far, even for many of the county’s Republican voters.

They’re eager to try to hold him accountable.

“At the end of the day, he has blood on his hands,” Morales said.

Morales noted that he used to paint houses, a job that required him to wear masks for hours at a time. It was no big deal, and he thinks the health benefits in a pandemic make them worth it, he said. He pointed out that Sabatini himself wears masks when he is told to by commanders in the National Guard.

“I think people in his district should be incensed by his words. It’s not cute,” Kero said.

Sabatini’s response: “These are people that are complete nut jobs, radical, left-wing, goofy people who are going to lose by double-digits on Election Day and are probably already crying about it, so they’re having emotional temper tantrums.”

The greater-Orlando area is seeing dramatically increasing numbers of new cases in the past week, including in Orange and Lake counties. The region recorded 1,807 new cases on Friday, up from the record 1,238 on Thursday, up from the record of 1,017 on Wednesday.

In Lake County, a record 94 cases were recorded Friday. In Lake, 10% of 798 test results came back positive. Lake is now poised to become the sixth county in the six-county Central Florida region to surpass the 1,000 mark.

“The virus doesn’t know the difference between a Democrat and a Republican. This is not the flu. And the numbers are skyrocketing. He should know this,” Kero said.

“You know, with the recent spikes throughout the state of Florida, and the increases in deaths, technically people like him are partly responsible because they are continuing the narrative that masks don’t work,” Morales said.

But to Sabatini, there is nothing to see in those numbers.

“We’re more likely discovering the spread of the virus that had already been in place,” Sabatini said.

When asked directly if he thought there was an imminent public health crisis, he said, “No.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Fed Up

    June 26, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    Wearing a mask is not a partisan test.

    It is an IQ test!

    Reply

  2. Sonja Fitch

    June 26, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Til vaccine this is the vaccine wear a mask stupid. Wash your hands and social distance! Better still you just stay home!

    Reply

  3. S.B. Anthony

    June 26, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    “Sabatini said he does not believe there is an imminent public health crisis in Florida.”

    Is this guy conscious?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike