Six current and former female officials endorse Alex Penelas for Miami-Dade Mayor

Six new current and former female elected officials are backing former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas as he seeks a return to that job.

Sunny Isles Beach Vice Mayor Larisa Svechin, Virginia Gardens Councilwoman Debra Conover, North Miami Beach Commissioner Barbara Kramer and North Miami Beach Commissioner Fortuna Smukler are endorsing Penelas’ bid, according to a Thursday evening release.

“As an impassioned advocate for education, I can say that Alex’s work to establish Universal Pre-K has been transformative for so many families in Miami-Dade County and throughout the State of Florida,” Conover said.

“Continuing to support public education and making it accessible to all will be critical for families as we look to recover from the economic and social impact that COVID-19 will have on our community for years to come. Choosing a leader who understands that is imperative and Alex Penelas has proven that he is committed to this effort time and time again.”

Former Hialeah Councilwoman Isis Garcia-Martinez and former Coral Gables Commissioner Jeannett Slesnick also say they’ll back Penelas, who held the mayoral post from 1996-2004.

“As Mayor, Alex showed his bold vision in solving the problems that were confronting our county at that time,” Slesnik said.

“Our community is now facing crises with mobility, the environment, income inequality, as well as the devastating effects of the pandemic. It is paramount that we elect a proven, trusted leader like Alex who understands how to influence change and achieve results.”

Penelas is competing against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava and Xavier Suarez, and real estate agent Ludmilla Domond for the top county job.

Current Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez is term-limited.

“Today, women across the country are leading and changing the discourse that we are having around incredibly important issues such as health care, income inequality, childcare, and mental health, among others,” Penelas said.

“During my time in public service I worked tirelessly to advance the contributions of women in Miami-Dade County and I am inspired by the work they are doing for the nation and here in our community. I feel humbled to have their support in my bid for Miami-Dade County Mayor.”