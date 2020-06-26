Manny Diaz endorses Tom Fabricio in HD 103

Connect with us

GOP Sen. Manny Diaz is endorsing Tom Fabricio in the Republican primary for House District 103.

Diaz formerly represented HD 103 before moving to the Senate. Diaz currently serves in Senate District 36 and chairs the Senate Education Committee.

“Tom Fabricio has the values and commitment necessary to serve as our next State Representative,” Diaz said.

“Tom will fight for the people of District 103, and he has proven through his hard work on the campaign trail that he has the love for people and the willingness to listen that are so important for representatives in state government. I will be voting for Tom and encourage others in House District 103 to do the same.”

Fabricio is competing against Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez for the Republican nomination. The two will battle in the Aug. 18 primary.

“It’s truly a great honor having the endorsement of Sen. Manny Diaz,” Fabricio added.

“Sen. Diaz’ leadership has made a real difference in our schools and in our community. I highly respect Sen. Diaz and look forward to working with him when elected to the Florida House.”

Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo represents the district and is unopposed on the Democratic side.

Polo won the seat in 2018 53%-47% over then-Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Frank Mingo. That win came despite Polo largely trailing Mingo in the money contest.

This cycle, she’s brought in the most money among the three person field. Polo has added nearly $58,000 through June 12. Fabricio sits in second with nearly $43,000 in outside money plus another $10,000 in self-loans. Rodriguez has raised just over $30,000.

Fabricio does lead in cash-on-hand, with nearly $45,000 remaining. Polo retains nearly $34,000, while Rodriguez has burned through almost all his cash. He has less than $1,600 still on hand.

HD 103 covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and also extends into Miramar in Broward County.

