Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Advent of cases': White House coronavirus task force concerned about Florida, the South

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Regulators eye plan on utility pandemic costs

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nearly 9K new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida, shattering single-day record

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Governors who quickly reopened backpedal. What will Ron DeSantis do?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'I don't know why they're upset': Gov. DeSantis defends farmworker comments
Ron DeSantis defends Florida's coronavirus performance as Mike Pence looks on.

Coronavirus in Florida

‘Advent of cases’: White House coronavirus task force concerned about Florida, the South

VP described ‘advent of cases’ in 16 states.

on

The curve may not be flattened after all.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence expressed concern about an “advent of cases” of coronavirus in the South, singling out Florida as a hotspot.

“As we see cases rising across the South, we still have work to do,” Pence said.

Pence noted that he had talked to Gov. Ron DeSantis in the last twelve hours, and plans a Thursday trip to Sarasota, a campaign swing that will allow the VP to look at “conditions on the ground.”

For Pence, who last month looked on as Gov. DeSantis berated the media for a “typical partisan narrative” in reporting on COVID-19 and Florida’s response, the moment brought things full circle from a triumphant moment five weeks ago, when Florida had seemingly flattened the curve and the conservative media demanded apologies for how shabbily the Governor was treated.

“We’ve succeeded,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “and I think that people just don’t want to recognize it because it challenges their narrative, challenges their perception.”

The Pence comments led off a meeting of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the first meeting of the group in two months, but they were not the only comments germane to Florida, which set a new record, with nearly 9,000 cases recorded from Thursday’s tabulations by the Florida Department of Health.

Other task force members, including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, are addressing the situation in the South and Florida, even as the VP, not speaking anymore, is still mask free.

Birx expressed concern about states with “rising test cases and rising positives,” a category that includes Florida.

“The two top states are Texas and Arizona, followed by Florida,” Birx said.

In terms of cities, Tampa and Miami are of greatest concern in the state, and among the top 10 worries in the country.

On the county level, Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach are of greatest concern in their daily cases increases.

New cases never fully subsided in the South Florida hot spots, but have also increased there in recent weeks. DOH reported 1,532 new cases in Miami-Dade County Thursday, where now 30,196 have tested positive.

Broward County added 736 cases to reach 13,320 and Palm Beach County has 12,498 overall, including 658 on Thursday.

This piece is developing and is being updated.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. S.B. Anthony

    June 26, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    And yet Pence has the gall to stand there maskless while preaching to the country to “continue praying.” Anything to please his Dear Leader, the fake president. Get that clown off the stage and let the doctors talk to the country.

    Reply

  2. Mr Fish

    June 26, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Pence mentioned prayer multiple times, but somehow forget to mention masks. Wonder why?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike