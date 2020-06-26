‘Advent of cases’: White House coronavirus task force concerned about Florida, the South

The curve may not be flattened after all.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence expressed concern about an “advent of cases” of coronavirus in the South, singling out Florida as a hotspot.

“As we see cases rising across the South, we still have work to do,” Pence said.

Pence noted that he had talked to Gov. Ron DeSantis in the last twelve hours, and plans a Thursday trip to Sarasota, a campaign swing that will allow the VP to look at “conditions on the ground.”

For Pence, who last month looked on as Gov. DeSantis berated the media for a “typical partisan narrative” in reporting on COVID-19 and Florida’s response, the moment brought things full circle from a triumphant moment five weeks ago, when Florida had seemingly flattened the curve and the conservative media demanded apologies for how shabbily the Governor was treated.

“We’ve succeeded,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “and I think that people just don’t want to recognize it because it challenges their narrative, challenges their perception.”

The Pence comments led off a meeting of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the first meeting of the group in two months, but they were not the only comments germane to Florida, which set a new record, with nearly 9,000 cases recorded from Thursday’s tabulations by the Florida Department of Health.

Other task force members, including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, are addressing the situation in the South and Florida, even as the VP, not speaking anymore, is still mask free.

Birx expressed concern about states with “rising test cases and rising positives,” a category that includes Florida.

“The two top states are Texas and Arizona, followed by Florida,” Birx said.

In terms of cities, Tampa and Miami are of greatest concern in the state, and among the top 10 worries in the country.

On the county level, Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach are of greatest concern in their daily cases increases.

New cases never fully subsided in the South Florida hot spots, but have also increased there in recent weeks. DOH reported 1,532 new cases in Miami-Dade County Thursday, where now 30,196 have tested positive.

Broward County added 736 cases to reach 13,320 and Palm Beach County has 12,498 overall, including 658 on Thursday.

This piece is developing and is being updated.