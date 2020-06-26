Kionne McGhee snags trio of labor endorsements in Miami-Dade Commission bid

Three major unions are throwing their weight behind House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee as he seeks a spot on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

AFSCME Florida, SEIU Florida and the South Florida AFL-CIO are all backing McGhee’s bid, according to letters sent to the McGhee campaign in recent weeks.

“After reviewing where you stand on the issues that are most important to our members, we believe that you are the best choice for our families, our communities and those we serve,” wrote Ketha Otis of AFSCME Florida. “We look forward to working with you through Election Day.”

McGhee is being termed out of his House District 117 seat where he’s served since 2012. He’s part of a five-person field competing for the District 9 seat on the County Commission.

“We are committed to uniting workers to improve the quality of their lives, the services they provide and the communities in which they live and work,” wrote SEIU Florida Executive Director Marcus L. Dixon. “We believe you share a common vision for Florida and the nation — one in which racial justice and the ability to join together in union is central to working families having economic security, rights and a legacy for the next generation.”

McGhee is competing against former county aide Mark Coats, South Bay Community Council member Johnny G. Farias, attorney Marlon Hill and Homestead Councilman Elvis Maldonado.

The set of labor endorsements should give McGhee a boost in the race, where he’s been among the best fundraisers for this year’s contest.

Added South Florida AFL-CIO President Jeffrey Mitchell, “This Council believes that you will work diligently to secure and improve the quality of life for woking families in Miami-Dade County.”

The five candidates are competing to replace Commissioner Dennis Moss, who is subject to the county’s new term-limit system. Moss endorsed McGhee in Feb. 2019, prior to McGhee’s filing.