Connect with us

South Florida

Kionne McGhee snags trio of labor endorsements in Miami-Dade Commission bid

South Florida

After positive signs Thursday, South Florida COVID-19 cases shoot up once again

South Florida

SEIU Florida endorses Daniella Levine Cava in Miami-Dade County mayoral contest

South Florida

Six current and former female officials endorse Alex Penelas for Miami-Dade Mayor

South Florida

Miami Beach extends COVID-19 emergency measures through July 1

Headlines South Florida

South Florida tri-county area adds 1,586 COVID-19 cases, share of positive tests dips day-to-day

South Florida

Kionne McGhee snags trio of labor endorsements in Miami-Dade Commission bid

AFSCME Florida, SEIU Florida and the South Florida AFL-CIO are backing McGhee.

on

Three major unions are throwing their weight behind House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee as he seeks a spot on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

AFSCME Florida, SEIU Florida and the South Florida AFL-CIO are all backing McGhee’s bid, according to letters sent to the McGhee campaign in recent weeks.

“After reviewing where you stand on the issues that are most important to our members, we believe that you are the best choice for our families, our communities and those we serve,” wrote Ketha Otis of AFSCME Florida. “We look forward to working with you through Election Day.”

McGhee is being termed out of his House District 117 seat where he’s served since 2012. He’s part of a five-person field competing for the District 9 seat on the County Commission.

“We are committed to uniting workers to improve the quality of their lives, the services they provide and the communities in which they live and work,” wrote SEIU Florida Executive Director Marcus L. Dixon. “We believe you share a common vision for Florida and the nation — one in which racial justice and the ability to join together in union is central to working families having economic security, rights and a legacy for the next generation.”

McGhee is competing against former county aide Mark Coats, South Bay Community Council member Johnny G. Farias, attorney Marlon Hill and Homestead Councilman Elvis Maldonado.

The set of labor endorsements should give McGhee a boost in the race, where he’s been among the best fundraisers for this year’s contest.

Added South Florida AFL-CIO President Jeffrey Mitchell, “This Council believes that you will work diligently to secure and improve the quality of life for woking families in Miami-Dade County.”

The five candidates are competing to replace Commissioner Dennis Moss, who is subject to the county’s new term-limit system. Moss endorsed McGhee in Feb. 2019, prior to McGhee’s filing.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida closes bars again as COVID-19 cases spike