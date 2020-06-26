Connect with us

Alcee Hastings' Donald Trump joke falls flat.

Alcee Hastings endorses Harold Pryor in Broward State Attorney’s race

Pryor is part of a packed 10-person field looking to replace Michael Satz.

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings says he’s supporting Assistant State Attorney Harold Pryor in the 10-person race for Broward County State Attorney.

Hastings represents Florida’s 20th Congressional District, which covers parts of Broward County including Fort Lauderdale, Miramar and Tamarac.

“Harold Fernandez Pryor has one of the most brilliant legal minds I have come across in my many years as a public servant,” Hastings said.

“Not only is he a leader in the legal community, but also a fierce advocate for the most vulnerable people in Broward County. Harold understands the problems and inequities in the criminal justice system and is uniquely qualified, and positioned, to bring about real change.”

The field flooded with candidates after State Attorney Michael Satz announced he would not seek reelection after holding the post for more than 40 years.

With the chance for a new face to lead the 17th Judicial Circuit — which covers left-leaning Broward County — Pryor is one of eight Democratic candidates seeking to take over the post.

Pryor is competing on the Democratic side against Assistant State Attorneys David CannadyJustin McCormack, and Sarahnell Murphy, defense attorney Joe Kimok, former prosecutor Jim Lewis, Coconut Creek Commissioner and former Mayor Josh Rydell and former Broward state attorney candidate Teresa Williams.

“U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings is a leader who I have always looked up to,” Pryor added.

“I am honored and humbled to have his endorsement for Broward County State Attorney. I will work every day to expand on the foundation of progress, inclusivity, and equality that Rep. Hastings has spent his life building in our community. I will not rest until we have achieved the goal of true criminal justice reform.”

Pryor has also courted endorsements from 2018 Democratic Attorney General candidate Sean Shaw and a series of state and local lawmakers.

Former Broward Assistant State Attorney Gregg Rossman qualified as a Republican, while former Sunrise Commissioner Sheila Alu is running as a non-party-affiliated candidate.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

