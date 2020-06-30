Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Florida doctors say Bibiana Potestad has the right prescription for HD 105

Legislative Campaigns

Education unions back Shevrin Jones in SD 35 Democratic primary

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Among Senate sprinkles wiped away: Hospital in Blountstown

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Brian Mast backing Heather Fitzenhagen in tough primary for SD 27

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Fiona McFarland, a Republican candidate for House District 72

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Anna Eskamani endorses Kim Daniels primary opponent Angie Nixon

Legislative Campaigns

Florida doctors say Bibiana Potestad has the right prescription for HD 105

Potestad is part of a five-person field competing to succeed Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

on

The Florida Medical Association’s political action committee (FMA PAC) is putting its support behind attorney Bibiana Potestad as she competes for the Republican nomination in House District 105.

Potestad is in a three-way contest for the GOP nod. She’s facing off against Pedro Barrios and J. David Borrero.

“The FMA PAC is proud to endorse Bibiana Potestad in her run for House District 105,” FMA PAC President Doug Murphy said.

“We are very impressed with her involvement in her community and knowledge of important issues facing health care today and believe she will be a good public servant for her constituents. We look forward to working with her to address the health care needs of our state during her tenure.”

The FMA is one of the state’s largest pro-medicine groups and represents medical and osteopathic physicians throughout Florida. The group’s political arm was set up in 1974.

“It is an honor and privilege to receive the support of the Florida Medical Association and the 25,000+ doctors and physicians they represent,” Potestad added.

“At no other point in our lifetime has their service, steadfastness, and sacrifice for our state and our community been needed most. I stand with the millions throughout Florida in honoring and thanking them.”

The afternoon announcement is the second new endorsement in the race Tuesday. Tuesday morning, former Democratic Attorney General nominee and former Rep. Sean Shaw said he would support Maureen Porras in the Democratic primary.

She’s battling Javier Estevez for the Democratic nomination. Estevez served as the party’s nominee in the 2018 contest, losing out to now-Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez by 417 votes.

Rodriguez, however, is now pursuing a Senate seat. That leaves the HD 105 seat open for the taking. With 2018’s narrow margin for Rodriguez and Democrats hoping to improve on their 2018 results, the contest is expected to be a toss-up.

The district covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?