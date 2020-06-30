Florida doctors say Bibiana Potestad has the right prescription for HD 105

The Florida Medical Association’s political action committee (FMA PAC) is putting its support behind attorney Bibiana Potestad as she competes for the Republican nomination in House District 105.

Potestad is in a three-way contest for the GOP nod. She’s facing off against Pedro Barrios and J. David Borrero.

“The FMA PAC is proud to endorse Bibiana Potestad in her run for House District 105,” FMA PAC President Doug Murphy said.

“We are very impressed with her involvement in her community and knowledge of important issues facing health care today and believe she will be a good public servant for her constituents. We look forward to working with her to address the health care needs of our state during her tenure.”

The FMA is one of the state’s largest pro-medicine groups and represents medical and osteopathic physicians throughout Florida. The group’s political arm was set up in 1974.

“It is an honor and privilege to receive the support of the Florida Medical Association and the 25,000+ doctors and physicians they represent,” Potestad added.

“At no other point in our lifetime has their service, steadfastness, and sacrifice for our state and our community been needed most. I stand with the millions throughout Florida in honoring and thanking them.”

The afternoon announcement is the second new endorsement in the race Tuesday. Tuesday morning, former Democratic Attorney General nominee and former Rep. Sean Shaw said he would support Maureen Porras in the Democratic primary.

She’s battling Javier Estevez for the Democratic nomination. Estevez served as the party’s nominee in the 2018 contest, losing out to now-Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez by 417 votes.

Rodriguez, however, is now pursuing a Senate seat. That leaves the HD 105 seat open for the taking. With 2018’s narrow margin for Rodriguez and Democrats hoping to improve on their 2018 results, the contest is expected to be a toss-up.

The district covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.