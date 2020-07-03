Connect with us

Gov. DeSantis appoints two to South Broward Hospital District

Elizabeth Justen and Steven Harvey have been appointed to the Board of Commissioners for four-year terms.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis named two commissioners to the South Broward Hospital District in a flurry of evening appointments Thursday.

South Broward Hospital District oversees all actions of Memorial Healthcare System, the third-largest public health care system in the nation. Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, one of the largest hospitals in Florida, serves as the flagship facility of the system.

Elizabeth Justen and Steven Harvey have been appointed to the South Broward Hospital District’s Board of Commissioners.

Since 2015, Jutsen has been the assistant executive director of the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County, a nonprofit organization which funds community programs and initiatives. Since 2010, Justen has been the key account manager of manufacturer representation firm OFB marketing and since 2000, she has been the principal of The Marketing Experience, a market analysis company.

The Hollywood resident earned her bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from St. Edwards University.

Harvey has served Nova Southeastern University as assistant dean of operations since 1992. The Cooper City resident earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school in business and administration.

Both are appointed to four-year terms.

Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

