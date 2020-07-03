Connect with us

Donald Trump's Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Airbnb 'Project Lighthouse' aims to reduce racial discrimination

Blue Jays granted exemption to train in Toronto, not Dunedin

Sunburn for 7.3.20 — Celebrating America's Independence

UF Health exec ditches RNC to protect hospital from outfall. Still think the convention is a good idea?
Protesters move down Tampa's West Kennedy Boulevard to join a larger gathering of protesters on Tuesday. Image via Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Hillsborough prosecutors bring charges against 57 arrested during George Floyd protests

Andrew Warren’s office previously announced 67 will not face charges.

on

Prosecutors in Tampa new charges against dozens accused of looting and rioting amid unrest surrounding high-profile police protests in May.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced a total of 113 felony and misdemeanor charges leveled against 57 individuals. All stem from activity around protests that began May 30 in Tampa that turned violent.

“Officers did their part to stop these crimes as they happened and identify the suspects—now it’s time for us to do our part: prosecuting these defendants, holding them accountable for their actions, and preventing them from doing more harm to our community,” Warren said.

“These 57 people should not be confused with the large number of peaceful protestors in our community. The defendants we’ve charged took advantage of the pain in our community and tried to turn it into a quick buck or set out to cause chaos. None of us will stand for that.”

Protests erupted across the county the same weekend following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

Four individuals were charged with battery on law enforcement.

Additional charges brought against individuals include 52 for burglary and 13 for grand theft. That involved looting of property taking place during the protests. Within the charges were two for armed burglary and three for burglary during a state of emergency.

Prosecutors say businesses victimized include jewelry stores, clothing stores, convenience stores, cell phone stores, a department store, a sporting goods store, a fireworks store, a pawn shop and a car rental office.

Six charges of rioting or inciting a riot have been filed. One person was charged with fleeing police.

Three people were charged for illegally carrying concealed firearms, and one person was charged for being a felon in possession of a gun.

One individual faces a charge of cocaine possession.

A host of misdemeanor charges was also brought against individuals arrested. That includes 14 charges of petit theft.

One individual was charged with misdemeanor assault on an officer, separate from the felony charges. Ten people face charges of resisting arrest without violence.

One person faces charges of loitering and prowling.

Prosecutors also filed six charges of unlawful violation of “established emergency measures.”

Warren’s office in June announced initially it was choosing not to bring charges against 67 protestors.

Shortly after, prosecutors said they would bring charges against 11 more serious offenders.

More than 130 were arrested in connection to the protests.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

  1. DisplacedCTYankee

    July 3, 2020 at 9:24 am

    “One individual faces a charge of cocaine possession.”

    Individual was observed pointing a soda straw at officer. Why would an individual be carrying a straw? Individual unable to present permit to carry a straw. Clearly this is lethal criminal intent. Old Sparky is ready.

