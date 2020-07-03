After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest media bashing, we get close to telling him to go to hell

In what was perhaps the most disgraceful comment made by a Florida Governor in our collective decades of observing Florida politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis mused Thursday that the media likes the spiking coronavirus numbers.
His statement, clearly meant as political cover, ignored the humanity that exists in all jobs, especially in the media.
Think for a moment what those in the media do. Some cover gruesome, heartbreaking crime or accident scenes. Some flock to natural disasters to ensure the public is informed, even as others are running for their lives. We have hard conversations with grieving parents whose child’s life was snuffed out by gun violence.
As a world in crisis amid a global pandemic, we follow every death. Every illness. Every business closure. Every financial hardship.
We are acutely aware of the human toll, both physical and financial.
And that’s not just because we’re talking to those affected. We’re living it too.
Our industry is being decimated by this pandemic, much like other industries. Newsrooms across the nation are laying off workers.
Journalists live in fear day in and day out — fear for losing their jobs because of an economic crisis, but fear also for contracting a monster of a virus as we march into battle to keep the public informed of a minute-by-minute onslaught of information.
Those of us lucky enough to have jobs are exhausted. We’re working 12-hour days, 7-days a week. Why? Because we value what we do. It’s why media outlets with paywalls have torn them down. It’s a public service.
To say that members of the media are somehow pleased with the new numbers, rising by the day, ignores the fact that we are terrified, too.
One of our editors has a 17-year old daughter who contracted the illness. A day after the test came back positive, a 17-year old girl was the first child in the state to die. Can you imagine that fear?
Another editor likely contracted the illness in the early days of the pandemic and spent a solid week battling the worst illness he had ever had. As he laid miserable in bed, you know what he still did? He kept working.
We know lobbyists who have battled COVID-19, lawmakers, friends.
Someone told us, “it’s the worst thing I’ve ever experienced besides my terrible car accident.”
Every single one of us at Florida Politics knows someone close to them who’s been affected by this pandemic. There are more by the day.
So this is the closest we will come to telling the Governor of Florida, as politely as possible, to go to hell. We won’t say it, because we respect the office.
But your words are like an icy hot knife to our backs, Governor.
Florida Politics, while we don’t hesitate to hold this administration accountable, has given Gov. DeSantis credit for his response where others have balked.
Granted, we didn’t think DeSantis deserved an apology from the media even as the National Review kissed his ass.
But we have said, either directly or indirectly, that the Governor is not getting enough credit for balancing public health concerns with economic strife.
We have saluted him for worrying about what an extended lockdown could have done to people, adding crippling financial hardship to an already mortifying public health crisis. We agreed with him when he warned of the unseen consequences – increased child and domestic abuse, drug use, etc. – a draconian response would prompt.
We even gave credence to his notion that, in a state as large and diverse as Florida, you can’t have a one-size-fits-all approach.
The Panhandle doesn’t need the same response as South Florida. We get that.
But to say the media LIKES this, to suggest we’re spreading fear porn, that is not only totally crazy, it’s rude as hell. It’s heartless. It’s passing the buck because he’s afraid of the political fallout.
We’re not exaggerating for ratings, as he seems to suggest.
The same day DeSantis figuratively sent the media to the gallows, Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases in just one day. To put that in perspective, China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia and the European Union are averaging 6,760 new cases.
Imagine if DeSantis, instead of mimicking President Donald Trump by making the media his scapegoat, took the road less traveled?
What if he stayed positive, pointed out the state did better than expected during the first two months of the pandemic, but admitted it was time to get back on track, time to put on a damn mask?
What if instead of bashing us, he offered just the slightest sense of gratitude for raising public awareness about coronavirus?
Because that’s what we did.
Unlike those who think you, Governor, deserve an apology, we don’t believe anyone does. We don’t even want one from you for your hurtful comment yesterday.
What we do want is for you to recognize that we are just doing our jobs during this pandemic.
Bonnie
July 3, 2020 at 11:33 am
Thank you Peter. Excellent story. Formerly, I worked with Casey Black DeSantis when she was a news reporter and public interest TV show host. Outstanding in her work. I hope she is involved in the Governor’s communications and becomes more so.
Liz B.
July 3, 2020 at 11:42 am
Well said.
S.B. Anthony
July 3, 2020 at 11:43 am
DeSantis is a vile human being, who thinks that lashing himself to the fake president, who
also gets a thrill from media bashing, is goingto further his political career.
He will be thrown out with the rest of the garbage when he’s up for re-election, just like
the fake president is going out with the trash in November.
Howard Rogers
July 3, 2020 at 12:44 pm
It is obvious that frustrations are running high in local communities, the state and the nation. Perhaps the Governor’s comment was not the most appropriate, but Florida has done well during the crisis and more can be done when the so called “scientist” make up their minds of what are solid and proven practices. Nothing has to be mandated by anyone to wear face masks, a subject that the scientist can’t even agree upon. It is time to recognize that each of as human beings must take responsibility for our welfare. We can where masks, we can social distance without being told, and we do not need to go places WE think are hazardous to our health, that is an individual’s choice. But the statement that Governor made reflects a lot of the partial facts surrounding COVID-19. We will have spikes and increases in cases until one of two things occur; we either all catch it and develop immunities or we get a proven vaccination or therapy. In either case, we cannot sit on our behinds and expect for the necessities of life to be available. My frustrations with the news medias reporting on COVID-19 cases is that even in the Panhandle the stations report the up ticks in cases but rarely, if ever, put the upticks in perspective with the number of deaths and the related reasons for the increases. It simply doesn’t make exciting reporting. So like the governor, quit scaring everyone and start pointing out facts and problems that are the real causes. Tell the good side of the issue that the deaths are not rising at the same rate. Then call out the “bad actors” as in the case, the young people. To our benefit, may be these younger people contracting and surviving the virus could be our salvation by being ticketed for their no compliance of coverings and social distancing. The ticket would require them to be tested for anti-bodies and if found positive, be required not to pay fine if they contribute to the plasma therapy that was so advocated months back. Let’s all resort to our God-given common sense and be respectful of others, but responsible for our own decisions and safety.