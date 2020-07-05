Florida congressional candidate KW Miller goes on bizarre Twitter rant linking Beyonce to George Soros

KW Miller isn’t getting into Formation.

Miller, a non-party affiliated candidate in Florida’s 18th congressional district, went viral over the Independence Day Weekend with a tweet that linked Beyonce to George Soros.

Miller sent multiple tweets about Beyonce Sunday morning and also find a way to call 76-year-old recording artist Patti LaBelle “another Illuminati globalist puppet.”

Miller, who is running for the seat currently occupied by incumbent Brian Mast, made the first Beyonce reference at 7:48 p.m. on Saturday night and hashtagged Trump2020 and QAnon.

“Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure,” the tweet said. “Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!”

That tweet has been re-tweeted 9.9 thousand times as of Sunday afternoon.

Later on Saturday, Miller called Beyonce a “Marxist Deep State Operative who has no place in American pop culture.”

Miller, a graduate of Catholic University of America in 1992, went on to send three more tweets about Beyonce on Sunday morning, one of which claimed that her song “Formation” contains information that the artist worshiped in “Satanist churchs.”

Finally, before turning to LaBelle, Miller linked one of Beyonce’s most famous lyrics — “Becky with the Good Hair” from the song “Sorry” — to music and technology writer Becky Hogge.

“Looking more into Beyoncé’s coded globalist messages,” he tweeted at 8:52 a.m. on Sunday. “Who is “Becky With The Good Hair” who she encourages people to call while apologizing?

“Oh…. a Soros operative? …Interesting. All goes through London.”

A half-hour later, Miller referenced the lyrics of LaBelle’s 1991 hit “Somebody Loves You Baby” and questioned whether the message was dedicated to “Moloch” or “Lucifer.”

“Patti LaBelle is another Illuminati globalist puppet,” he tweeted.”

“1991: “I’m under your spell. I don’t want to break free. You can make a slave out of me. I worship you and nobody else. I pledge my love to you forever.”

“Who was she professing this to? Moloch? Lucifer? Who?”

Miller sent a follow-up tweet asking what “Deep State Operative Patti Labelle” knows about a “secret plan to reinstall Barack Obama as POTUS.”

Florida’s 18th Congressional District is in the southeast portion of the state and includes cities like Jupiter, Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie.

There are several other candidates in the field in addition to Miller.

Mast and Nicholas Vessio are vying for the Republican nomination on August 18, and Pam Keith and Oz Vazquez will be competing in the Democrat primary.