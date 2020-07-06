On lighter testing, Central Florida logs 802 new COVID-19 cases

With the usual Sunday drop-off in test results being returned, Central Florida logged 802 new COVID-19 cases in new data reported Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health, a significantly lower total than previous days.

The latest report shows that since Sunday morning’s information release, Orange County recorded just 375 new cases, a steep drop from the county’s worst day ever, which was revealed in Saturday’s report that showed 1,184 new cases, and from Sunday’s report of 770 new cases.

Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, and to a lesser degree, Lake counties reported similar patterns in the new report issued Monday by the Florida Department of Health. Only Volusia County suffered a rise in daily new case counts, but Volusia’s 119 new cases revealed in Monday’s report still were not as bad as the county had experienced some days last week.

Overall, the greater Orlando region recored 802 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s report, compared with 1,389 in Sunday’s and a worst-ever 1,943 in Saturday’s report.

Statewide, after a Fourth of July weekend that saw more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases each day, state health officials reported 6,366 new cases.

The difference in large part is due to significantly fewer test results that are returned on Sunday. In Orange, for example, 2,582 new test results came in Sunday, fewer than half of Saturday’s total, and fewer than a third of Friday’s total.

The positive test rates from Sunday’s returns still were above 10% in four of six greater Orlando counties.

In Orange, those 2,582 new test results showed a positive-test rate of 14,5%, consistent with what the county has seen for more than two weeks running, according to the county reports issued by the Florida Department of Health.

Seminole County received back 932 test results on Monday, seeing its best positive-test result rate in two weeks, just 8.5%.

Osceola County saw an 18.3% positive test rate shown across 552 results that were returned Sunday.

Volusia County saw a positive test result rate of 14.4% for 835 results returned Sunday.

Brevard County saw just an 8.3% positive test rate Sunday for 858 new results. Brevard’s positive test rate has been below 10% for a week solid.

Lake County’s positive test rate also had been low until recently, but it inched up in the last couple of reports. On Sunday Lake got back 456 new results and 10.5% of the were positive for COVID-19.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.