Rep. Tracie Davis has a primary after all. Image via WJCT.

Legislative Campaigns

Embattled Kim Daniels wades into Tracie Davis’ primary, backs opponent

Daniels and three of her sons back Davis’ opponent.

on

Intra-party wars continue for Jacksonville Democrats, with a state legislator backing another’s primary challenger, further bucking what was already fragile party unity.

In House District 13, Cynthia Smith entered the race last month against Rep. Tracie Davis, and much of her backing comes from Rep. Kim Daniels.

Daniels and three of her sons made maximum $1,000 contributions to Smith’s campaign late in June, comprising $4,000 of the $13,278 raised by Smith, whose campaign is managed by a former Daniels legislative aide who flirted with a 2018 campaign against Davis for the same seat.

The only other maximum donation came from John Kirtley of Step Up for Students, the charter school organization that is backing Daniels in her own competitive primary.

Smith, despite robust late-June fundraising, is still well behind Davis, who has over $48,000 cash on hand through June 26, with nearly $14,000 raised between June 13 and 26.

Davis’ last fundraising report showed backing from a diverse array of donors, ranging from the Fraternal Order of Police to a collection of prominent local trial lawyers, suggesting that moves to remove Davis may have to be funded and backed by outside players.

The Davis/Smith drama has been a functional undercard to the race in HD 14 between incumbent Daniels and challenger Angie Nixon, once an aide to former Rep. Mia Jones.

Nixon, who raised over $46,000 between June 1 and 26, has over $72,000 on hand. Trial lawyers, labor unions, and Ruth’s List were among the donors during that span of time, as well as Sen. Audrey Gibson‘s political committee.

However, it is Daniels who now has the cash on hand edge, with nearly $90,000 at her disposal after raising $40,000 between June 13 and 26, with $32,000 of that coming from Daniels’ own personal finances. A minister by trade, Daniels has often slid money in and out of her campaign reports over the years.

Former Republican Ambassador John Rood and his Vestcor Company each maxed out contributions, but for Daniels, these continue a trend of Republican donations to her campaign, a potential optics issue given that many Democrats are working to eliminate her from the Florida House.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

  1. TheTruth

    July 6, 2020 at 11:13 am

    This article is laced with non-factual information. How is Gancarski getting away with this?

