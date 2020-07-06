Miami-Dade County to shut down gyms, short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues

Miami-Dade County is continuing to pull back on its reopening plans by shutting down gyms, in-person dining at restaurant and other services as the region continues dealing with rising COVID-19 cases.

“I am signing an emergency order that will close restaurants (except for takeout and delivery services), along with ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, and short-term rentals,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez announced Monday.

“We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives.”

The new closures will take effect on Wednesday, July 8. The measures add to previous shutdowns already announced by county officials. Those closures included movie theaters, non-tribal casinos and bowling alleys.

Monday’s announcement also comes just one day before beaches are set to reopen in the county. Giménez shut down beaches through July 4 weekend to cut down on large gatherings.

Giménez says beaches will still open on Tuesday, but offered a warning to residents. “[I]f we see crowding and people not following the public health rules, I will be forced to close the beaches again,” Giménez said.

The Mayor is also extending a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew installed last week.

The moves institute a swift turnaround for Giménez, who was downplaying the increase in cases less than three weeks ago.

“We always expected that as we open the economy, we would have more positive rates,” Giménez said at a June 19 news conference alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We don’t see this as concerning.”

The Mayor changed his tune as cases have continued to go up. The new cases are largely made up of younger residents, who are not as susceptible to severe damage from the virus.

However, the increase has added strain to the area’s hospitals. Jackson Health System and other nearby hospitals have paused elective surgeries to help preserve bed space.