Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade County to shut down gyms, short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

SD 29 candidate Irv Slosberg has added $135K in self-funding, but still trails Tina Polsky in cash on hand

America in Crisis Headlines

Donald Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

Headlines Orlando

On lighter testing, Central Florida logs 802 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida adds 6,336 COVID-19 cases Monday

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Bibiana Potestad earns endorsement from mentor Anitere Flores

Headlines

Miami-Dade County to shut down gyms, short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues

The new closures will take effect on Wednesday, July 8.

on

Miami-Dade County is continuing to pull back on its reopening plans by shutting down gyms, in-person dining at restaurant and other services as the region continues dealing with rising COVID-19 cases.

“I am signing an emergency order that will close restaurants (except for takeout and delivery services), along with ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, and short-term rentals,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez announced Monday.

“We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives.”

The new closures will take effect on Wednesday, July 8. The measures add to previous shutdowns already announced by county officials. Those closures included movie theaters, non-tribal casinos and bowling alleys.

Monday’s announcement also comes just one day before beaches are set to reopen in the county. Giménez shut down beaches through July 4 weekend to cut down on large gatherings.

Giménez says beaches will still open on Tuesday, but offered a warning to residents. “[I]f we see crowding and people not following the public health rules, I will be forced to close the beaches again,” Giménez said.

The Mayor is also extending a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew installed last week.

The moves institute a swift turnaround for Giménez, who was downplaying the increase in cases less than three weeks ago.

“We always expected that as we open the economy, we would have more positive rates,” Giménez said at a June 19 news conference alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We don’t see this as concerning.”

The Mayor changed his tune as cases have continued to go up. The new cases are largely made up of younger residents, who are not as susceptible to severe damage from the virus.

However, the increase has added strain to the area’s hospitals. Jackson Health System and other nearby hospitals have paused elective surgeries to help preserve bed space.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida crosses 200K COVID-19 cases