Franccesa Cesti-Browne nets strongest funding period to date in House District 115

Incumbent Vance Aloupis retains a solid lead in funding.

Franccesca Cesti-Browne, a Democratic challenger in House District 115, celebrated her strongest fundraising period to date, taking in $16,082 between June 12 and June 24.

That two-week haul represents more than a third of her total $46,403 raised to date. 

Cesti-Browne received contributions from 489 donors between June 12 and June 24 for an average of $34. Cesti-Browne, the former chairperson for the Miami-Dade County Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board, has spent $3,741 and has $43,132 cash on hand.

Rep. Vance Aloupis, the incumbent in HD 115, raised $5,765 from June 1 to June 12 and $4,416 from June 13 to June 26. Aloupis, the chief executive officer of The Children’s Movement of Florida, has raised $258,583 and spent $92,290 during the campaign.

Aloupis, first elected in 2018, has $164,293 on hand. He came into 2020 with more than $220,000 raised and added zero funding in February, March and April.

HD 115 covers parts of Pinecrest, South Miami and Palmetto Bay.

Spencer Fordin

