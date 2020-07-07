Connect with us

Maureen Porras beats out HD 105 field in latest fundraising report

Porras has nearly $54,000 remaining in her war chest, but trails two Republicans.

on

Democratic candidate Maureen Porras came out on top in the most recent fundraising reports for the House District 105 contest.

Porras is one of five candidates competing for the seat. She collected more than $5,000 through her campaign from June 13-26, according to newly-filed reports. New Leadership for Florida, a political committee supporting her bid, added another $5,000.

Porras has nearly $54,000 remaining in her war chest as she faces former HD 105 candidate Javier Estevez in the Democratic primary.

Estevez has been slow to raise money so far. He added just over $1,600 in the most recent two-week fundraising period, giving him a total this cycle of more than $28,000 raised. Estevez also loaned his campaign $2,500 in February. He has less than $25,000 still on hand.

Both Democrats are trailing a pair of Republican candidates in cash on hand.

Sweetwater Commissioner J. David Borrero is narrowly ahead of attorney Bibiana Potested. Borrero added $6,000 from June 13-26. He also burned through more than $24,000, most of which went toward a direct mail campaign. That leaves Borrero with just over $66,000 still on hand.

Potestad added a little more than $4,000 during the most recent fundraising period and has nearly $62,000 still available. On Monday, GOP Sen. Anitere Flores endorsed Potestad. Flores represents Senate District 39, though is barred from seeking that office again this cycle due to term limits.

HD 105 Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez is seeking that seat, leaving the House District open this cycle.

A third Republican candidate, Pedro Barrios, has not filed his required fundraising reports since last month. He’s missed two separate mandated reporting deadlines and has been issued warnings by the Division of Elections, which could result in fines.

HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. Rodriguez won the seat over Estevez in 2018 by just 417 votes.

The respective party primaries will take place on Aug. 18.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

