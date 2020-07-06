Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Bibiana Potestad earns endorsement from mentor Anitere Flores

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Susan Kufdakis Rivera, a Republican running for House District 86

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Embattled Kim Daniels wades into Tracie Davis primary, backs opponent

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Heather Fitzenhagen's first contributions to her state Senate campaign are in and she still has some catching up to do

Headlines Influence

Rest In Peace: Alan Becker, lawmaker and lobbyist

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Anthony Sabatini's latest hateful rhetoric draws attack on Kerry Kriseman, cancer survivor

Headlines

Bibiana Potestad earns endorsement from mentor Anitere Flores

Potestad is one of five candidates vying for the seat in HD 105

on

Sen. Anitere Flores has endorsed Bibiana Potestad in the race for House District 105.

Potestad, who named Flores as a mentor in a recent interview, had previously earned the endorsement of the Hispanic Police Officers Association and the political action committee of the Florida Medical Association in her bid to fill the seat held by Republican state Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez. 

Flores represents the 39th District, which encompasses Monroe County and parts of western Miami-Dade, and she tapped Protested out of the field of five candidates in the race.

“Bibiana is a bright young leader who is guided by her principles and not political expediency,” said Flores. “She will be a conservative voice in Tallahassee fighting to put Florida families first. I am proud to give Bibia Potestad my full support.”

HD 105 covers part of Miami-Date, Broward and Collier counties.

Rodriguez, who won election in 2018, is running in Senate District 39 against Democratic candidates Javier Fernandez and Dan Horton-Diaz.

Potestad, a cum laude graduate of Barry University, is running against Pedro Barrios and J. David Borrero for the Republican nomination in HD 105.

Two Democratic candidates — Javier Estevez and Maureen Porras — are also part of the field.

Potestad, who formerly served as an aide to Miami-Dade County Commissioner Juan Zapata, contested in the 2018 primary against Rodriguez.

Estevez ultimately lost in the general election to Rodriguez by just 417 votes in 2018.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Spencer Fordin grew up in Port Washington, N.Y. and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. Before working for FloridaPolitics.com, he spent 16 seasons with MLB.com and nearly three years as a general assignment reporter in the Cayman Islands. You can reach Spencer at SpencerFordin@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida crosses 200K COVID-19 cases