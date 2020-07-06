Bibiana Potestad earns endorsement from mentor Anitere Flores

Sen. Anitere Flores has endorsed Bibiana Potestad in the race for House District 105.

Potestad, who named Flores as a mentor in a recent interview, had previously earned the endorsement of the Hispanic Police Officers Association and the political action committee of the Florida Medical Association in her bid to fill the seat held by Republican state Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

Flores represents the 39th District, which encompasses Monroe County and parts of western Miami-Dade, and she tapped Protested out of the field of five candidates in the race.

“Bibiana is a bright young leader who is guided by her principles and not political expediency,” said Flores. “She will be a conservative voice in Tallahassee fighting to put Florida families first. I am proud to give Bibia Potestad my full support.”

HD 105 covers part of Miami-Date, Broward and Collier counties.

Rodriguez, who won election in 2018, is running in Senate District 39 against Democratic candidates Javier Fernandez and Dan Horton-Diaz.

Potestad, a cum laude graduate of Barry University, is running against Pedro Barrios and J. David Borrero for the Republican nomination in HD 105.

Two Democratic candidates — Javier Estevez and Maureen Porras — are also part of the field.

Potestad, who formerly served as an aide to Miami-Dade County Commissioner Juan Zapata, contested in the 2018 primary against Rodriguez.

Estevez ultimately lost in the general election to Rodriguez by just 417 votes in 2018.