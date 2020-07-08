Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez says Department of Health ‘bureaucracy’ impeding virus fight

In a heated portion of a Tuesday press conference, Florida’s Governor and the Mayor of Miami-Dade were off message when it came to responsibility for contact tracing.

Each contended that the other one was responsible, and confusion spilled over into the next day.

If comments from Mayor Carlos Giménez Wednesday morning on CNN are any indication, Gov. Ron DeSantis may need to get a tighter handle on virus response relative to the “bureaucracy” of Florida’s Department of Health.

“Contact tracing is the purview of the state, we were told that,” Giménez declaimed, contradicting DeSantis’ assertion that locals could do that.

“We offered to hire additional people for that purpose, and the state Department of Health down here have a certain bureaucracy they have to go through. But the contact tracing is actually the purview of the state,” the Mayor reaffirmed, before describing a pattern of locals offering help but the state being reluctant to work with them.

“We’re willing to help in any way that we can,” Giménez added. “We’ve been talking to the Department of Health for some time about how Miami-Dade could help them. Either with resources, money, hiring people.”

“We’re getting close,” Giménez said, as Florida approaches the four-month mark of the pandemic state of emergency. “But it’s taken a little bit longer than I would have hoped to get what we want.”

The CNN reporter described it as a “mess,” and Giménez didn’t push back.

“I’m not sure that the Governor had all the information about what was transpiring down here,” Giménez said, adding that “the Governor’s been really good to us down here in Miami-Dade County.”

The Mayor added that hospital capacity is sufficient to meet current needs, noting a 16% systemwide vacancy rate for adult ICUs, and the capacity to add more if needed.

Meanwhile, South Florida’s tri-county area added another 3,179 cases in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report.

Miami-Dade has seen new cases triple since mid-June, clocking over 2,000 new cases per day from June 30-July 6, with a positive test rate flirting with 20%.

The Governor’s hand-picked Surgeon General Scott Rivkees has been out of sight during this crisis, and one wonders if he or the Governor will attempt to tell the state’s side of the story on what appears to be a rift in communication in what has been a viral hotspot for months, with no end in sight.