Survey: One in five female students in Duval County have attempted suicide

Duval County Public Schools released on Thursday its 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, and the results show a student population experiencing profound struggles.

One major one is that of suicidal ideations.

The survey, which collected results from over 8,600 students in middle and high school, shows a full 20% of female students in the county self-report having attempted suicide. Only 11% of males admit to the same.

Across ethnic groups, there is similar variance, according to the survey.

Twenty percent of Asian and Hispanic students polled report their own suicide attempts, compared to 15% of Black students and 13% of White students.

Meanwhile, more than one in four young women surveyed report having planned to kill themselves, 27% of that cohort compared to 15% of males.

Asian and Hispanic students in Duval, regardless of gender, were the most likely to plot their own suicides, with 24% of respondents saying they had. Only 21% of White students had made such plans, along with 18% of Black students.

Regarding the question of having “seriously considered suicide,” the numbers are even more stark, with nearly two in five female students in Duval County saying they had.

Of male students, 22% said they had considered such, a high number but not nearly at the 39% of young women who had said the same.

Asians and Hispanics, at 38% and 37% respectively, were the most likely ethnic groups to have self-reported the same. Of Black students, 30% reported having given the act serious consideration, and 23% of Whites reported likewise.

The survey considered a number of other troubling trends also.

A full 15% of Duval County students reported having used marijuana, with 40% of those having been exposed to street cannabis before the age of 11.

Meanwhile, 10% of students used so-called “synthetic marijuana” at some point, a chemical compound which has nothing to do with the plant itself.

Nearly one in eight Duval County students had taken prescription medicine without a doctor’s order.

Three in ten students surveyed said they had already drank alcohol, and over half of that cohort had their first drinks before the age of 11.

Read the full survey here.