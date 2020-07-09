Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich endorses Maurren Porras in HD 105

Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich — who also served 12 years in the Florida Legislature — is backing Maureen Porras in the House District 105 Democratic primary.

“It takes a strong and thoughtful leader to make a real difference and Maureen has the necessary skills, experience, and background to represent us all in Tallahassee,” Rich said in a Thursday statement.

“She has shown a commitment to helping families and understands the issues so many Floridians are facing. I am proud to stand with Maureen Porras for District 105.”

Rich’s tenure in the Florida House ran from 2000-2004. She then moved over to the Senate, serving eight years until being term-limited out of that body in 2012. Rich also served as the Senate Democratic Leader from 2010-2012.

Porras is an immigration attorney who is competing against former HD 105 candidate Javier Estevez for the Democratic nomination.

“I am humbled to receive the endorsement of Sen. Nan Rich,” Porras said Thursday.

“Sen. Rich has been a pioneer and strong voice for women for decades. She is a distinguished leader and champion of social justice issues, including civil and individual rights. I truly admire her dedication to our state and leadership in fighting for what is right. I look forward to fighting alongside her on important issues after we flip this seat in November.”

Porras and Estevez will face off in the Democratic primary on Aug. 18. Three GOP candidates — Pedro Barrios, J. David Borrero and Bibiana Potestad — will compete on the same day for the Republican nomination.

Porras topped the field in the latest fundraising report, covering June 13-26. She’s outraised Estevez overall. However, both Borrero and Potestad still lead Porras in overall cash on hand.

HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. GOP Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez won the seat over Estevez in 2018 by just 417 votes. She is now seeking a Senate seat.